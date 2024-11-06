Kosher Comfort Food

Some weeks, you just need comfort food. This week is one of those.

Chef Suzi Gerber, author of Plant-Based Gourmet: Vegan Cuisine for the Home Chef, believes that waffles are the ultimate comfort food. “I’m a big believer in the restorative power of what my mother calls ‘le petit déjeuner magnifique,’” Gerber told The Journal. In this household ritual she shakes off the stresses of the week with an indulgent brunch at home.

Gerber said Belgian waffles pair with everything, from the American chicken and waffles to PB&J waffle sammies for the little ones and little ones at heart. Gerber’s gluten-free version ensures that everyone can enjoy them.

“Once you master the batter you can crank out a stack of waffles as a gorgeous centerpiece to kick start your weekend,” she said. “Before long you’ll probably feel that urge to waffle other things (best way to reheat latkes) and start letting your waffle comfort extend to holidays and special occasions.”

Belgian Waffles

Makes 3 or 4 waffles, depending on the size of your waffle iron.

The best waffles have a nice golden-crisp exterior and a moist, fluffy inside, which is best achieved with a generous half cup of the batter poured evenly on a hot iron and left to stand for 30 to 45 seconds before closing.

2 1/4 cups gluten-free flour (conventional all-purpose flour may be substituted; reduce by 2 tablespoons)

1 Tbsp sugar

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 Tbsp salt

1 cup room temperature Oat Milk or Flax Milk

1 1/2 Tbsp melted vegan butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp apple cider vinegar

Mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the oat milk, vegan butter, vanilla and apple cider vinegar. Then slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet, whisking to combine.

Grease a waffle iron and preheat. Pour about 1/2 cup of the batter into the waffle iron and let it stand for 30 to 45 seconds, then close and cook approximately 3 to 5 minutes. Gently open to check, adding an additional 1 to 2 minutes if needed. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Tip: Add freeze-dried berries, whole or powdered, or even blue spirulina or pitaya powder to get colorful waffles with fruity flavors and even a bit of crunch. Alternating colors of waffles is fun, nutritious and festive.

When Amy Margulies’ family craves comfort food, they go straight for the noodle kugel. Her recipe is adapted from her brother-in-law’s Nanny Jeanne, which Margulies lightened up with lower-fat dairy products.

“The creamy texture created by the combination of the cheeses, noodles and sweetness of the dish, brings true comfort,” Margulies, RD, CDCES, LDN, NBC-HWC, and owner, The Rebellious RD, told The Journal. “It warms up the body and soul.”

Nanny’s Noodle Kugel

1 pound wide noodles

1/2 cup sugar or an equivalent amount of sugar substitute

4 egg substitutes

2 cups nonfat sour cream

2 cups nonfat cottage cheese

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350 °F.

Cook the noodles according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the sugar (or sugar substitute) through the salt together. Add the noodles to the bowl and mix to blend well.

Spray a 9 x 12” casserole pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Pour the noodle mixture into the pan. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

Bake for 50-60 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Slice into 12 pieces.

Shani Seidman’s go-to comfort-food recipe is also kugel, but the potato variety. Seidman is the Chief Marketing Officer for Kayco Kosher, whose brands include Gefen, Heaven & Earth and Manischewitz.

“Kugel muffins with crispy ‘bacon’ bits are my perfect mix of classic comfort and a little indulgence,” Seidman told the Journal. “They’re crispy on the outside, soft inside; plus, the beef bacon adds that extra savory crunch without compromising kosher standards.”

Seidman said that beef bacon is the ideal swap for those who keep kosher.

“It’s flavorful, crunchy and gives each muffin that warm, satisfying touch we all crave from comfort food,” she said. “And with fluffy potatoes as the base, every bite feels like home.”

Potato Kugel Muffins with Crispy “Bacon” Bits

Beef Bacon Bit Topping:

4 oz. Kosher beef bacon

1/4 cup brown sugar

Allow beef bacon to come to room temperature. Then place on a baking sheet, lined with parchment paper.

Cook on 350°F for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Once cooked, cool. Then cut into strips or little pieces using kitchen shears.

Muffins:

1 6oz. box of Manischewitz potato pancake mix

2 eggs

2 1/4 cups water

In a medium bowl, beat the two eggs until blended. Add the water and mix well.

Stir in the contents of the potato-pancake mix package. Allow the batter to thicken for about 4 minutes. Stir together.

Using a tablespoon, scoop out batter and place in a well-greased mini muffin tray.

Bake on 350°F for about 20 to 25 minutes, until the edges are slightly crispy.

Serve with spicy mayo and crispy beef bacon bits.