fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Braid Summer Festival: Encore Performances Being Filmed

The goal of the “Summer Festival of Classics” is to make these stories accessible to communities that would otherwise never be able to experience a Braid production in person.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Debra L. Eckerling

Debra L. Eckerling

August 7, 2025
Cast of Rememberance of Things Present (Photo by David Chiu)

In August, The Braid Jewish theater Company is bringing back three of their classic salon shows: “What Do I Do with All This Heritage?” (Aug. 10), “Remembrance of Things Present” (Aug. 17) and “I Loved Jew, I Loved Jew Not” (Aug. 24). The performances at their space in Santa Monica will be filmed using a five-camera setup and professional production, thanks in part to a grant from The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation. 

The goal of the “Summer Festival of Classics” is to make these stories accessible to communities that would otherwise never be able to experience a Braid production in person. The Braid has always recorded their shows for archival purposes, but this is a chance to immortalize them for generations to come.

“The Braid is so grateful to the Rosalind and Arthur Gilbert Foundation for their continued support and belief in the power of Jewish stories to change hearts and minds — especially important in these times fraught with misunderstanding and hate,” Ronda Spinak, The Braid founder and artistic director, told The Journal. “This grant allows us to film our most popular and important salons in a high-quality format, edit for maximum effect and distribute widely.”

The plan is to make these shows available for communal screenings in partnership with synagogues, JCCs, churches, and schools, ensuring that the stories of Jewish diversity, history and courage continue to inspire across every corner of the globe. 

“Stories from the Violins of Hope,” The Braid’s first movie release, was screened by the U.N. and reached audiences across 30 countries and 15 Latin American nations in translation. “Jews are looking for ways to feel their Jewishness, without necessarily doing so in a religious way,” Spinak said. “Because The Braid crosses denominations, cultural backgrounds, political divides, gender and age, everyone can feel inspired by the stories and connected to each other and their Jewishness, whatever that means to an individual.”

Braid communications manager David Chiu said the three chosen shows — performed by most of the original casts — are some of their most popular. More than that, they represent the past, present and future of Jewish identity, all of which speak to this moment in time. “In telling the stories of children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors with “Remembrance of Things Present,” we show the legacy of strength and resilience that is such a part of being Jewish whether you’re descended from Holocaust survivors or not,” Chiu told the Journal. “People worry it’s a sad show; it’s not a sad show, it’s a triumphant show … about this amazing gift that we Jews have to thrive despite all the odds.”

“I Loved Jew, I Loved Jew Not” is about antisemitism and the strength to stand against it. “While some stories are from earlier decades and some from the post Oct. 7 world, all of them capture the present moment we’re in,” he said. “In every generation we need to draw upon our tradition and upon our forebears to strengthen us to stand up to [antisemitism].” He added, “People will be surprised how funny and joyful this show is, even though it also is raw and real; that’s how we Jews stand up to bullies, with humor and with honesty.”

Jasmine Curry (Photo by David Chiu)

“What Do I Do with All This Heritage?” created in partnership with The LUNAR Collective — and the first-ever theater show about Asian American Jews, navigating dual identities — celebrates the future. “This show is a joyful exploration of a vibrant and multifaceted Judaism,” said Chiu, who played a large role in its curation. “People used to fear introducing new cultures into Jewish culture would dilute it, but the opposite occurred; this show is about how being Asian and Jewish can make you embrace both of those cultures even more.” 

Cast of What Do I Do with All This Heritage and Director Susan Morgenstern – Photo by Vanessa Bloom

“These Jewish stories can touch both Jew and non-Jew, amplifying pride in our Jewish souls and creating empathy across religions and cultures,” Spinak said.

The Braid hopes the initiative, led by Spinak, Chiu, veteran videographer Cindy Kendall and producing director Susan Morgenstern, is just the beginning. There are plans to possibly film additional shows as well, such as a possible September performance of The Braid’s long-running hit, “The Art of Forgiveness.” “Just as The Braid has blurred the boundaries between storytelling and theater, I’m excited to be part of blurring the boundaries between storytelling and theatre and film,” Chiu said. 

Chiu said this project is not just creatively satisfying, it’s an opportunity to experience these stories all over again. “You’d think the editing room would make you sick of them, but when I go and watch a story all the way through, I find myself laughing or crying or smiling all over again,” he said. “Honestly, you could watch each of these stories a million times — and I hope you all will!”

Get tickets and details at the-braid.org/classics.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Israel, the Jew Among the Nations

August 6, 2025

By consistently outperforming expectations and not only surviving but also thriving in spite of hostile forces, Israel has become the Jew among the nations.

How My Gaza Column Got Interrupted

August 6, 2025

In our frenzy to keep up with the news, we’re missing a whole other Israel that has little to do with the war and everything to do with what keeps a country thriving.

Israel Lost the Narrative—and Its Moral Voice

August 6, 2025

As someone who deeply supports Israel, I’ve been disheartened —  not by Israel’s military response, which was necessary — but by how poorly the war has been communicated, allowing Hamas to control the narrative from the start. 

What Do You See?

August 6, 2025

The thoughts and feelings that arise for you as you look at this photo of Evyatar David will tell you a lot about yourself.

Hunger War Games

August 6, 2025

We are witnessing the triumph of starvation porn. One side in Gaza flaunts the emaciated body of the Jew it is torturing underground, while the other side, the Jews, are condemned as monstrous starvers of innocents. 

Restoring Zionist Values

August 6, 2025

Ultimately, Kallach’s goal for Netzach Israel — and for the entire nation — is clear: to restart the Jewish state.

Ending the Roller Coaster Ride

August 6, 2025

Will we ever disembark from this roller coaster of hope and despair? While it is undeniable that Hamas is the biggest obstacle to peace, can Netanyahu finally forge a hostage deal, a ceasefire and a day-after plan?

Rewarding Terror Only Fuels More Bloodshed

August 6, 2025

Israel has made painful concessions in pursuit of peace. What it cannot accept—and what no democracy should accept—is legitimizing a terror state that rejects coexistence and seeks its destruction.

The War Israel Can’t Win

August 6, 2025

The outrage that much of the international community has directed at Israel for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza has caused the Jewish state’s already sub-optimal international reputation to plummet even further to near-pariah status.

Did a Family Frame a Woman with Murder?

August 5, 2025

Karen Read, 45, charged with murdering her boyfriend by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in the freezing cold, was found not guilty last month.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.