Lighthearted “Go Play!” A Love Letter to Dogs, Humanity

“Go Play!” a comedic new play about human-to-human and human-to-canine relationships, is wrapping its limited run at the Odessey Theatre in West L.A. on Nov. 2—meaning this is the final weekend to see a show that appeals to any dog-owner as well those looking to spend 90 minutes enjoying a clever, relatable and lighthearted production.

The 90-minute show, written and directed by Barra Grant, has three main characters: Arlene, Rose and Tyrell, each a dog-mom or dog-dad to Lucille, a yorkie; Drac, a mutt; and Zeus, a poodle, respectively.

Arlene, Rose and Tyrell are strangers who meet at a dog park in New York City. Inevitably—if reluctantly—they become part of each other’s lives as do their dogs, who in the show are portrayed with adept physicality by human actors.

In the reality of “Go Play!” the dogs can communicate with each other and understand their human owners, but the humans, alas, cannot understand their dogs, even if they think they can.

While Arlene, a Jewish event planner, and Zeus dote on their respective dogs, Rose, a young mother in a bad marriage and overwhelmed by their son, is sort of hoping her scrappy, misbehaving Drac runs away for good.

Arlene, daughter of a famous mother who doesn’t seem to want her around, and Tyrell, a Black, LGBTQ musical theater veteran, are from the big city and have the cynicism that comes with being longtime New Yorkers. Meanwhile, Rose is from a Podunk town, and she’s anxious to make new friends. She nosily wills herself into her new friends’ lives, especially Arlene’s, who initially is resistant but ends up grateful for Rose’s unconscientious warmth.

While the show is not explicitly Jewish, Arlene, portrayed by actress Lisa Joffrey, is responsible for many Jewy moments. She’s presented as a secular Jew. She meets a man, Moishe, on JDate, who is much more observant than she is. Their first date is at a kosher deli, and she brings Lucille, her yorkie, along, much to Moishe’s discomfort. Over the course of the date, Moishe explains to Arlene what a mitzvah is. And later, when Arlene dishes about the date to Rose, the latter can’t help but mispronounce the word as “mitzer.”

Soon, Arlene and Rose are in a bookstore huddled around a copy of “Judaism for Dummies” as Arlene readies for her next date with Moishe. When it becomes clear the two aren’t compatible—for one thing, she wants Lucille in the bedroom as the two are about to go to bed together, and he decidedly doesn’t—Arlene apologizes for not being more his type.

“I’m sorry my name isn’t Hadassah!” Arlene says before Moishe leaves for good.

Meanwhile, Rose and Tyrell face their own challenges. Rose, played by Susan Huckle, is married to a jerk and a cheater, and Tyrell learns Zeus—a former show dog—doesn’t have much longer to live.

At the dog park, when Zeus, entertaingly played by Christopher Schellenger, shares with Lucille and Drac that he’s dying, the bond between the three dogs is strengthened. Also, because opposites attract, a romantic relationship between Drac and Lucille unfolds; he’s the ne’er-do-well mutt from the pound that nobody ever wanted, and she’s an overpampered pure breed. They’re good for each other.

Bringing the dogs’ personalities to light, the boyish Drac (played by actor Peter Pasco) is dressed in a Hawaiian shirt and cargo shorts; the dainty Lucille (portrayed by Janine Venable) looks like a ballerina, complete with a pink tutu and a blue bow in her hair; and the pretentious but talented Zeus is in an argyle sweater-vest. Kudos to costume designer Lisa Lupo.

As the play nears its conclusion, everyone learns their beloved park is to be torn down to make way for a Target. While one might expect the characters try to prevent that from happening, it isn’t that kind of play.

Rather, Tyrell—played by actor Ralph Cole, Jr.—walks center-stage and addresses the audience directly, asking who in the crowd has a dog and who would like to share about them. Those that volunteer are asked to say what they think their dog might utter if able to communicate with their human companions. It’s the most poignant, unexpected moment in a show that’ll bring a smile to anyone with a soft spot for dogs—in other words, the audience for “Go Play!” is broad.

“Go Play!” which opened Sept. 20, continues at the Odyssey Theater, at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, through Nov. 2. For additional information, visit https://odysseytheatre.com/