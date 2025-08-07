JFLA Offers Hope and Interest-Free Loans to Fire Survivors Across L.A.

When wildfires tore through parts of Altadena, Pasadena, Malibu and the Pacific Palisades in January, they left behind a trail of destruction and heartbreak. Home owners and business owners lost everything they owned.

Dennis and his wife were forced to evacuate their Altadena home when the Eaton Fire shattered their windows, filling the house with smoke and toxic ash. Though the structure remained, the damage made it uninhabitable. In Pasadena, a family of seven was upended by the Eaton Fire. “My husband Carlos and I live in Pasadena with our five children, ages 10 to 26, and our beloved pets — three dogs and a cat,” said Molina Salazar, “We’ve been fortunate to rent the same home for the past seven years, but in January, the Eaton Fire forced us to evacuate. Without renters insurance, we were left to cover rent on both our home and temporary housing out of pocket.”

Malibu-based artist Myra Burg lost everything — her home, her studio and decades’ worth of art supplies and personal treasures, including her late father’s tallis.

“We couldn’t find a space big enough for all of us, so our family was split up. We maxed out credit cards and drained our savings just trying to get by. When we finally returned home, we had to replace all of our furniture — and the stress was overwhelming.”

These three families — and dozens of others — found help, hope and a way forward thanks to the Jewish Free Loan Association (JFLA).

JFLA had recently announced that it had distributed over $1.9 million in interest-free loans to those impacted by the wildfires.

For Dennis, the loan made it possible to begin again in a new apartment, and for the Salazar family, JFLA’s zero-interest loan gave breathing space. “It helped us get back on our feet without drowning in new debt,” Molina Salazar said. For Burg, a $50,000 small business loan helped her start rebuilding her creative practice

Since its founding in 1904, JFLA has evolved alongside the changing needs of the community. What began as a small organization offering loans to help individuals purchase sewing machines and launch pushcart businesses has grown into a vital financial lifeline for thousands.

Over the decades, JFLA has played a quiet but crucial role in moments of crisis and recovery — supporting Holocaust survivors rebuilding their lives, families affected by the Watts Riots and refugees fleeing the Iranian Revolution and the fall of the Soviet Union. Today, its interest-free loans help Angelenos navigate life’s unexpected challenges, from covering medical, dental and mental health expenses to IVF treatments, funding student tuition, rent, car repairs, veterinary care, adoptions, and even funeral costs.

These include personal loans of up to $15,000, small business loans of up to $50,000, and annually renewable education loans of up to $10,000.

When the Palisades fire erupted on Jan. 7, JFLA Executive Director Rachel Grose immediately recognized the scale of the financial hardship that would follow. It wasn’t long before the organization began receiving donations from longtime foundation partners, allowing JFLA to respond quickly to the unfolding crisis.

Borrowers typically have 24 to 36 months to repay. People hear about the loans through billboards, social media, radio outreach and partnerships with local organizations.

It was an ad in the Jewish Journal that led Michael Marylander to seek a loan from JFLA. Marylander opened The Massage Place on Sunset Boulevard in 2012. Only six days before the fires, he moved a new location a few doors down. His mother Carol, who runs the business with him, closed the store early that day after seeing the fires getting closer and fire trucks going up and down the street and helicopters above.

At first he thought that the fire will be put down and his business would be saved, but the following day he got news that the entire neighborhood was destroyed because of the fires.

To make matters worse, his insurance didn’t cover wild fires.

“Luckily, my mom saw an ad in the Jewish Journal about Jewish Free Loan, so I decided to apply,” Marylander said. “I submitted all the documents they asked me to and after 30 days, I received the loan which I’m very thankful for.”

He received a small business loan of $25,000, but isn’t sure if and when he’ll return to the Palisades. “Most of my customers don’t live in the Palisades anymore and had to leave. It might take years until the neighborhood will rebuild and people move back,” he said.

Grose, who has been with the organization for more than two decades, remains committed to its mission. She sees JFLA as a critical safety net — particularly for those without access to family support or traditional credit — offering fair, compassionate financial help during moments of crisis.

The principle behind interest-free and fee-free lending is rooted in Jewish values, specifically the biblical directive not to charge interest when helping others in need. JFLA has embraced this value and is serving the broader Los Angeles community, regardless of religious background – Jewish and non-Jewish alike.

“It’s a mitzvah that the Torah teaches us,” said Grose, “And we’ve built our entire mission around that principle.”