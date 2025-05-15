AJU Gala Honors Harold J. Masor for Transformative Leadership in Jewish Education

American Jewish University (AJU) hosted its annual gala on Sunday, April 27 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The evening honored Harold J. Masor, outgoing chair of the board of directors, in recognition of his visionary leadership and enduring contributions to Jewish education and communal life.

Remarks from AJU leadership, including President Dr. Jeffrey Herbst and Dr. Bruce Powell, dean of the Masor School for Jewish Education and Leadership, highlighted the institution’s progress and its ambitious path forward.

“To serve this increasingly complex, messy and exciting world, Jewish institutions must evolve rapidly,” said Herbst. “I came to American Jewish University in 2018 because I believed that the power of a nondenominational university — devoted to Jewish wisdom and spirituality to serve the entire Jewish lifecycle — could be of tremendous service to the changing Jewish world.”

Dr. Herbst outlined the University’s multifaceted approach to Jewish education, citing programs like Camp Alonim, the Brandeis Camp Institute, the Miller Introduction to Judaism Program and the Whizin Center for Open Learning as examples of AJU’s reach across all ages and stages of Jewish life.

A beautiful tribute video was screened during the evening, featuring family members and friends who spoke about Masor’s incredible contribution to Jewish education.

“Harold and I decided to keep Friday night Shabbat dinners ever since Sarah was born in 1983,” said his wife, Amy. “Not only is Harold generous, he’s generous with his heart and we are very fortunate to have each other.”

Sarah Rosenstock recalled those Shabbat dinners and how her father still blesses each child and grandchild during the weekly tradition. “I hope to carry that on,” she said.

“He saw through his own experience the powerful transformative quality of Jewish life,” said Rabbi Brian Schuldenfrei, senior rabbi of Adat Ari El. “That’s why I believe that Harold so invested in institutions like Camp Alonim, the AJU and here at Adat Ari El, because he knows that Judaism can transform people’s lives.”

Powell emphasized the essential role of leadership in driving this mission forward. “Harold embodies the definition of leadership: have a vision, support the vision and support the professionals who execute the vision,” he said. “Because of his financial support, the newly named Masor School for Jewish Education and Leadership has experienced exponential growth and is now the largest degree-granting program in the nation in Jewish early childhood education.”

Masor, who served as chair of the board for four years, is a longtime leader in the Los Angeles Jewish community. A founder of de Toledo High School and past president of Adat Ari El synagogue, he has focused his philanthropic efforts on ensuring Jewish continuity through education. In 2024, Harold and his wife, Amy, made a landmark gift to AJU’s endowment, prompting the renaming of the School for Jewish Education and Leadership in their honor.

Reflecting on his service, Masor shared, “Over the many years of my involvement with the Jewish community in various leadership positions, my main focus has been on the continuity of the Jewish people. I believe that the university has a bright future. As the Jewish world continues to evolve, AJU has the flexibility to grow, adapt and have a presence where it matters most — today and for generations to come.”