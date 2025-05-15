Eli Tsives Speaks Out After Latest UCLA Protest Turns Violent

Eli Tsives went to UCLA to study and earn a degree. However, since Oct. 7, he has become more than just a student — he’s now also an activist and influencer. It wasn’t a role he planned to take on, but one that was sort of thrust upon him.

A few days ago, he posted a video on his Instagram account taken by a fellow Jewish student. In it, Tsives is seen surrounded by a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators wearing black-and-white keffiyehs — a scarf that has become a symbol of Palestinian nationalism. One of them is heard yelling at him, “You don’t belong here.” The scene was violent and frightening.

The following day, Tsives explained in an interview with The Journal what had preceded the attack. “It was 9 p.m. They had a movie screening of the one-year anniversary of the encampment at Bruin Plaza, and they aren’t allowed to do that because the chancellor had banned the club,” said Tsives. “The police were sent immediately to disperse them, and then the protesters moved to the Hill, which is the residential area. I was standing there with my Israeli flag. One of them grabbed it and ran away, and I ran after him. As I was catching up to them, they circled around me — like eight or so protesters — and they started grabbing me and taking swings. One got me in a headlock. The entire thing was very quick.”

The movie the protesters intended to watch was “The Encampments,” a 2024 film about pro-Palestinian protests at several university campuses. Around 200 protesters began gathering at Wilson Plaza at 7:30 p.m. and later marched along Bruin Walk to De Neve Plaza. They blocked traffic until reaching the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center pedestrian area.

According to UCLA, one police officer was physically assaulted during the protest. One protester, who is not affiliated with UCLA, was arrested for battery. Reports indicate that he slapped a security officer and has since been issued an administrative “stay-away” order, preventing him from returning to campus.

While Tsives said he is not scared or worried for his own safety, he expressed concern for students who might not know how to defend themselves. “The reality is that a lot of Jewish parents are very nervous after seeing this video, and rightfully so. But I need to remind Jewish parents that we can’t let our emotions get the better of ourselves. We can’t start freaking out during a time of uncertainty. We will win — we already are winning. If you look at UCLA and compare it to last year, it’s amazing how much it has changed. It’s getting better. It really is.”

One of the major changes, Tsives said, is the appointment of new Chancellor Julio Frenk, who assumed the role on Jan. 1 of this year.

“He is amazing and is doing a lot for Jewish students,” said Tsives. “He is Jewish himself, his family survived the Holocaust, and he is a big supporter of the state of Israel. He is the reason why SJP [Students for Justice in Palestine] is banned and why police presence is so common on campus now.”

Although SJP was banned by the new chancellor, their Instagram account is still active and they are still organizing gatherings and protests.

“What we need to be asking,” Tsives said, “is how we can work with the administration, the government, and different organizations to ensure that Jewish students feel safer on campus.”

He emphasized the need for law enforcement to be empowered: “California’s government has placed restrictions on police when it comes to controversial issues like this. We need to give district attorneys the freedom to prosecute and make sure students who break the rules are held accountable.”

Meanwhile, like many Jewish parents with children at UCLA, Tsives’ parents are concerned.

“My mother is scared — but more furious,” he said. “Still, I have confidence in this new administration. They’re doing a lot. Other schools? Not so much. It’s unfortunate that it took the federal government threatening funding cuts for universities to act. But if that’s what it takes, so be it.”