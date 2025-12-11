fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “The Holiness of a Stop Sign”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

December 11, 2025

Daddy!” Eli called from the back seat. “You didn’t stop at the stop sign!”

“Sure I did,” I said.

“No, you didn’t. You were still going two miles an hour.”

Eli was right. Yes, I was on a quiet road. But still—I hadn’t come to a full stop.

I’ve been thinking about that moment ever since. What does it take for us to stop completely? Not just slow down. Not just reduce the noise. But actually, intentionally stop.

Shabbat gives us that chance every single week. Some of us pause for the full 25 hours. Others pause to light candles, to connect with someone they love, or to offer a prayer. However we do it, Shabbat invites us to pull our lives to a gentle, holy halt.

Stopping can feel awkward, even uncomfortable. But our souls crave it. Releasing what we’ve been carrying—if only for a moment—is profoundly freeing.

So yes, I’ve been thinking about stopping. And today, when I came to a full and true stop at that same stop sign, I took a deep breath… just long enough for the car behind me to blare its horn.

Sigh. We need to stop. But we’re not meant to stay there forever. Stopping is our moment in time to refresh, reset, and breathe—so that when we move forward again, we do so with clarity and intention.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Are We Dying of a Broken Heart?

December 10, 2025

Whatever the future holds, we must remember, especially during Hanukkah, that miracles are part and parcel of our history—and will continue to be. We cannot let our sadness overwhelm us.

Of Doughnuts and Dreidels

December 10, 2025

This week Rachel and I are thrilled to share our column with our friend Rinat to tell us about a unique Hanukkah tradition involving women. 

Not Your Bubbe’s Latkes

December 10, 2025

Whether you switch up your latke ingredients, toppings or both, you can have lots of oily goodness without getting bored.

A 1944 Hanukkah Message to America

December 10, 2025

Eighty-one years ago, while America was at war and millions of Jews were being slaughtered, the rabbi of the Washington Hebrew Congregation delivered a Hanukkah message that resonates to this day.

Rosner’s Domain | The Psychology of Accepting Reality

December 10, 2025

Israelis expected the war would end when Hamas is eradicated. They now have to face a different reality. After two years of blood, sweat and many tears, the enemy is still out there, lurking in the dark, waiting to fight another day.

A Prophet among the Rhinos

December 10, 2025

In this selection of essays, op-eds and speeches, the first piece written six months after his son’s murder, Pearl gives us words that are, yes, sometimes heartbreaking, but also funny, profound, scrappy, informative and strikingly prescient.

As We Wrestle

December 10, 2025

My hope is that we, too, embrace the kind of wrestling that leads to blessing.

Time of Hope

December 9, 2025

It is truly in darkness, the night which starts the Jewish day, that we come to face our fears and uncertainties, to find the glow of light that reignites faith, hope and possibility.

Choosing Good Over Evil

December 9, 2025

The conclusion of 2025 is an excellent occasion to step back and reflect on our failings.

Jews Aiming for White House

December 9, 2025

Rahm Emanuel is one of four Jewish political leaders seriously considering a run for the Democratic presidential nomination, at a time when antizionism is growing and antisemitism is coagulating.

Hanukkah, Then, Now, Tomorrow

December 9, 2025

Will our descendants 100 years from now be living proud, happy and meaningful Jewish lives? This will largely depend on choices we make today.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.