BRAVE-ish at DEMA Orlando 2025

Thank you so much! I loved being at the DEMA Show in Orlando this year. It was my honor to return with my book, BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, in Author’s Corner.
So grateful and honored to be back in Author’s Corner at DEMA! I loved speaking with new friends about BRAVE-ish, and it was amazing to reconnect with dive buddies from PADI, Sandals, Fiji Air, Solomon Islands, and Destin–Fort Walton. Friends from all over the world gathering to celebrate our underwater world — what a joy!
Another amazing day in Author’s Corner—signing books, meeting new readers, and feeling so honored to share BRAVE-ish with this inspiring community. Huge thanks to PADI, and especially to Scott from DiveNewsWire, for all the support. It meant so much to see Susan from Visit Solomon Islands—her encouragement has stayed with me ever since my unforgettable trip there and the story I wrote for Smithsonian Magazine. I loved reconnecting with Alex from Destin–Fort Walton, and seeing Avalon, who I traveled with on a liveaboard to Cuba. And of course, wonderful conversations with Visit Dominica—I love diving Champagne Reef! A special thank you to DeeperBlue and Nola for the beautiful story about me and my book at Author’s Corner. I’m so grateful! PADI Rising Tide Women’s Event was incredible—so great seeing Erica, Rachel, Megan, and so many powerful women, underwater friends, and mermaids making waves in our industry. I wrapped the night at the Destin–Fort Walton Beach event, learning about the SS United States project, and hearing Larry speak about Reef Balls and Eternal Reefs—fascinating and so important for our oceans. My heart (and dive log!) is full. Thank you, DEMA, for another magical day beneath the surface.
Another incredible day underwater—well, on land, but surrounded by all my favorite ocean people! I loved catching up with my friends at PADI, reconnecting with Visit Solomon Islands, and learning even more from Reef Ball and Eternal Reefs. Our ocean needs storytellers and innovators, and this community inspires me every single day. I met so many new friends—from The Bahamas to the amazing “dry suit lady”—and visited some of my happiest dive memories at Roatán and VIP Diving Bonaire. Nothing better than being surrounded by dive buddies, conservation leaders, and ocean dreamers from all over the world. A true WOW moment: seeing my memoir BRAVE-ish in the official DEMA Store! I honestly stopped in my tracks. Such a thrill and such an honor to share my story with this incredible dive community. The day wrapped perfectly with the Deeper Blue Breathhold & Brew Industry Party—so fun, full of laughter, and the best place to connect with friends old and new. Thanks again for the story about me in your magazine: https://www.deeperblue.com/brave-ish-and-beyond-lisa-niver-on-the-courage-to-continue/ So grateful to be here. SEA you tomorrow for Day 4!
What a perfect final day at DEMA 2025! For Day 4, I brought my hula hoop to Author’s Corner, and it instantly became the hit of the aisle—Rachel, Rocio, Junior, and so many new friends all took a turn in the hoop! Nothing like a little joy and movement to celebrate this amazing community. It was so wonderful seeing BRAVE-ish shining in Author’s Corner and meeting future dive buddies, storytellers, ocean protectors, and adventurers. I loved learning about new places to explore and reconnecting with destinations and teams who make our underwater world so vibrant and welcoming. Thank you to DEMA, to every diver, destination, innovator, and ocean dreamer who stopped by—your kindness, passion, and enthusiasm made this week unforgettable. I’m leaving inspired, grateful, and already excited for the next adventure. SEA you out there.
Diving changed my life. There is something about the moment your face breaks the surface — when the noise of the world falls away and the water holds you — that reminds you of who you are. The ocean became the place where I learned to trust myself again, where I reconnected to curiosity, courage, and wonder. Each dive is an invitation to return to presence.
The DEMA Show has been gathering our global dive community for over four decades, showcasing new gear, groundbreaking research, dazzling destinations, and the passionate people who keep this industry alive. From exploring wrecks in the Solomon Islands, to reef conservation in Florida, to whale encounters in Tonga, the show celebrates all the places the ocean can take us — and the many ways diving connects us to the world and to one another.
Being part of that legacy — even in a small way — is an honor.
As BRAVE-ish celebrates its second birthday, I’m grateful to continue sharing its message with divers who understand the language of depth. The book is about rebuilding your life, rediscovering your courage, and saying yes to adventure again — whether that adventure is underwater or within your own heart.
BRAVE-ish is available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook — and I had the joy of narrating the audiobook myself.
If you’ll be signing my book at the DEMA Show in Orlando at the Author’s Corner. I’d love to meet you — to swap dive stories, talk about travel, courage, coral, camera gear, whale sharks, bucket lists, or whatever adventure is calling you next.
Here’s to new depths. Here’s to community. Here’s to continuing — brave-ish-ly.
Many people talk about the courage to begin, but what about the courage to continue? Lisa Niver returns to DEMA Show in Orlando this year with her timeless message of bravery, reminding us that “brave” is relative, unique to each diver and dreamer. While some divers may chase sharks with ease, others might find courage in simply getting back in the water. As Niver says:
“Bravery is the willingness to keep going when the outcome is not guaranteed. It’s choosing curiosity over comfort.”
This year, Niver’s message extends beyond the individual: It’s about how courage ripples through the dive community. Every speaker, explorer and new diver here at DEMA Show is part of that wave: inspiring one another to keep exploring, innovating and caring for the ocean.
The DEMA Dive show is about to get an infusion of courage and adventure as Lisa Niver, PADI divemaster and author of the memoir, “BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty” appears at author’s corner as well as in the Solomon Islands booth to talk about her with her 50 Things Before 50 project. Dive enthusiasts and adventure seekers are in for a treat as they explore how scuba diving, part of her 50 transformative experiences detailed in the book, changed Niver’s life and played a pivotal role in her journey of self-discovery.
“Scuba diving has been a life-changing experience for me,” says Niver. “It holds a special place in my heart. It taught me about courage, resilience, and the beauty of exploring the unknown – themes that are at the core of ‘BRAVE-ish.’” CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON DIVENEWSWIRE
Israelis expected the war would end when Hamas is eradicated. They now have to face a different reality. After two years of blood, sweat and many tears, the enemy is still out there, lurking in the dark, waiting to fight another day.
In this selection of essays, op-eds and speeches, the first piece written six months after his son’s murder, Pearl gives us words that are, yes, sometimes heartbreaking, but also funny, profound, scrappy, informative and strikingly prescient.
It’s only through fully recognizing our individualism that we can be unified as a people. And it’s only through nourishing the soul that the bravery, nonconformity, and the true spirit and resilience of the Maccabees can be achieved.
BRAVE-ish at DEMA Orlando 2025
Lisa Ellen Niver
Thank you so much! I loved being at the DEMA Show in Orlando this year. It was my honor to return with my book, BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, in Author’s Corner.
BRAVE-ish at Author’s Corner DEMA 2025
So grateful and honored to be back in Author’s Corner at DEMA! I loved speaking with new friends about BRAVE-ish, and it was amazing to reconnect with dive buddies from PADI, Sandals, Fiji Air, Solomon Islands, and Destin–Fort Walton. Friends from all over the world gathering to celebrate our underwater world — what a joy!
Day Two at DEMA 2025! Another amazing day in Author’s Corner
Another amazing day in Author’s Corner—signing books, meeting new readers, and feeling so honored to share BRAVE-ish with this inspiring community. Huge thanks to PADI, and especially to Scott from DiveNewsWire, for all the support. It meant so much to see Susan from Visit Solomon Islands—her encouragement has stayed with me ever since my unforgettable trip there and the story I wrote for Smithsonian Magazine. I loved reconnecting with Alex from Destin–Fort Walton, and seeing Avalon, who I traveled with on a liveaboard to Cuba. And of course, wonderful conversations with Visit Dominica—I love diving Champagne Reef! A special thank you to DeeperBlue and Nola for the beautiful story about me and my book at Author’s Corner. I’m so grateful! PADI Rising Tide Women’s Event was incredible—so great seeing Erica, Rachel, Megan, and so many powerful women, underwater friends, and mermaids making waves in our industry. I wrapped the night at the Destin–Fort Walton Beach event, learning about the SS United States project, and hearing Larry speak about Reef Balls and Eternal Reefs—fascinating and so important for our oceans. My heart (and dive log!) is full. Thank you, DEMA, for another magical day beneath the surface.
DEMA 2025: Day 3 Excitement
Another incredible day underwater—well, on land, but surrounded by all my favorite ocean people! I loved catching up with my friends at PADI, reconnecting with Visit Solomon Islands, and learning even more from Reef Ball and Eternal Reefs. Our ocean needs storytellers and innovators, and this community inspires me every single day. I met so many new friends—from The Bahamas to the amazing “dry suit lady”—and visited some of my happiest dive memories at Roatán and VIP Diving Bonaire. Nothing better than being surrounded by dive buddies, conservation leaders, and ocean dreamers from all over the world. A true WOW moment: seeing my memoir BRAVE-ish in the official DEMA Store! I honestly stopped in my tracks. Such a thrill and such an honor to share my story with this incredible dive community. The day wrapped perfectly with the Deeper Blue Breathhold & Brew Industry Party—so fun, full of laughter, and the best place to connect with friends old and new. Thanks again for the story about me in your magazine: https://www.deeperblue.com/brave-ish-and-beyond-lisa-niver-on-the-courage-to-continue/ So grateful to be here. SEA you tomorrow for Day 4!
Thank you DEMA 2025
What a perfect final day at DEMA 2025! For Day 4, I brought my hula hoop to Author’s Corner, and it instantly became the hit of the aisle—Rachel, Rocio, Junior, and so many new friends all took a turn in the hoop! Nothing like a little joy and movement to celebrate this amazing community. It was so wonderful seeing BRAVE-ish shining in Author’s Corner and meeting future dive buddies, storytellers, ocean protectors, and adventurers. I loved learning about new places to explore and reconnecting with destinations and teams who make our underwater world so vibrant and welcoming. Thank you to DEMA, to every diver, destination, innovator, and ocean dreamer who stopped by—your kindness, passion, and enthusiasm made this week unforgettable. I’m leaving inspired, grateful, and already excited for the next adventure. SEA you out there.
Diving changed my life. There is something about the moment your face breaks the surface — when the noise of the world falls away and the water holds you — that reminds you of who you are. The ocean became the place where I learned to trust myself again, where I reconnected to curiosity, courage, and wonder. Each dive is an invitation to return to presence.
The DEMA Show has been gathering our global dive community for over four decades, showcasing new gear, groundbreaking research, dazzling destinations, and the passionate people who keep this industry alive. From exploring wrecks in the Solomon Islands, to reef conservation in Florida, to whale encounters in Tonga, the show celebrates all the places the ocean can take us — and the many ways diving connects us to the world and to one another.
Being part of that legacy — even in a small way — is an honor.
As BRAVE-ish celebrates its second birthday, I’m grateful to continue sharing its message with divers who understand the language of depth. The book is about rebuilding your life, rediscovering your courage, and saying yes to adventure again — whether that adventure is underwater or within your own heart.
BRAVE-ish is available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook — and I had the joy of narrating the audiobook myself.
If you’ll be signing my book at the DEMA Show in Orlando at the Author’s Corner. I’d love to meet you — to swap dive stories, talk about travel, courage, coral, camera gear, whale sharks, bucket lists, or whatever adventure is calling you next.
Here’s to new depths. Here’s to community. Here’s to continuing — brave-ish-ly.
“Brave-ish and Beyond: Lisa Niver on the Courage to Continue” in Deeper Blue by Nola Schoder
Many people talk about the courage to begin, but what about the courage to continue? Lisa Niver returns to DEMA Show in Orlando this year with her timeless message of bravery, reminding us that “brave” is relative, unique to each diver and dreamer. While some divers may chase sharks with ease, others might find courage in simply getting back in the water. As Niver says:
“Bravery is the willingness to keep going when the outcome is not guaranteed. It’s choosing curiosity over comfort.”
This year, Niver’s message extends beyond the individual: It’s about how courage ripples through the dive community. Every speaker, explorer and new diver here at DEMA Show is part of that wave: inspiring one another to keep exploring, innovating and caring for the ocean.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL INTERVIEW on Deeper Blue
“Author/Divemaster Lisa Niver Returns to DEMA Show – Meet Her at DEMA Show “BRAVE-ish” in DiveNewsWire
The DEMA Dive show is about to get an infusion of courage and adventure as Lisa Niver, PADI divemaster and author of the memoir, “BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty” appears at author’s corner as well as in the Solomon Islands booth to talk about her with her 50 Things Before 50 project. Dive enthusiasts and adventure seekers are in for a treat as they explore how scuba diving, part of her 50 transformative experiences detailed in the book, changed Niver’s life and played a pivotal role in her journey of self-discovery.
“Scuba diving has been a life-changing experience for me,” says Niver. “It holds a special place in my heart. It taught me about courage, resilience, and the beauty of exploring the unknown – themes that are at the core of ‘BRAVE-ish.’” CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON DIVENEWSWIRE
Meet Lisa at Author’s Corner at DEMA Show 2025: Tuesday, November 11th from 12:00 – 12:30 PM Wednesday, November 12th from 12:00 – 12:30 PM
2023: Meet me at Author’s Corner in New Orleans at DEMA
Deeper Blue: Author’s Corner: Lisa Niver on Being ‘Brave-ish’ and How Scuba Diving Helped Reinvent Herself
DiveNewsWire: Author/Divemaster Lisa Niver Unveils New Book – “BRAVE-ish”: Meet Her at DEMA Show 2023
Deeper Blue: Lisa Niver To Appear In Author’s Corner At DEMA
EVENT: Lisa Niver at DEMA 2023
2021: DEMA Show In Las Vegas, I learned to TikTok!
2018: What Will You Love At DEMA?
Read all my SCUBA articles:
SPEAKER
TODAY.com
ScubaDiverLife:
Jewish Journal: Earth Day: Saving our Reefs from invasive Lionfish
ScubaNationTV: Dancing Underwater with Gus at Beaches Turks and Caicos
2020 PADI’s International Women’s Dive Day: Beaches Resorts celebrated by sharing a video of me dancing underwater!
Returning to the Depths: Signing BRAVE-ish at DEMA 2025
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’: A Story of Justice, Resilience and Reclaiming One’s Narrative
A Box of Simcha: Turning Jewish Traditions into Artful, Accessible Rituals
A Bisl Torah — A Rededication
Dinah and Shechem, a Story for Today
A Moment in Time: “The Holiness of a Stop Sign”
Duff Goldman: Duff’s Deli, Holiday Baking and Russian Tea Cakes
Print Issue: A 1944 Hanukkah Message to America | December 12, 2025
Eighty one years ago, while America was at war and millions of Jews were being slaughtered, the rabbi of the Washington Hebrew Congregation delivered a Hanukkah message that resonates to this day.
Are We Dying of a Broken Heart?
Whatever the future holds, we must remember, especially during Hanukkah, that miracles are part and parcel of our history—and will continue to be. We cannot let our sadness overwhelm us.
Of Doughnuts and Dreidels
This week Rachel and I are thrilled to share our column with our friend Rinat to tell us about a unique Hanukkah tradition involving women.
The Donuts Are Coming!
Every year brings different spins on the classic sufganiyot.
Not Your Bubbe’s Latkes
Whether you switch up your latke ingredients, toppings or both, you can have lots of oily goodness without getting bored.
Table for Five: Vayeshev
Dream Interpretation
A 1944 Hanukkah Message to America
Eighty-one years ago, while America was at war and millions of Jews were being slaughtered, the rabbi of the Washington Hebrew Congregation delivered a Hanukkah message that resonates to this day.
Rosner’s Domain | The Psychology of Accepting Reality
Israelis expected the war would end when Hamas is eradicated. They now have to face a different reality. After two years of blood, sweat and many tears, the enemy is still out there, lurking in the dark, waiting to fight another day.
A Prophet among the Rhinos
In this selection of essays, op-eds and speeches, the first piece written six months after his son’s murder, Pearl gives us words that are, yes, sometimes heartbreaking, but also funny, profound, scrappy, informative and strikingly prescient.
As We Wrestle
My hope is that we, too, embrace the kind of wrestling that leads to blessing.
Getting Our Hanukkah Story Right
This is unmistakably a Jewish story: the mother is no preacher of martyrdom.
The Ethics of Fearlessness in an Age of Jewish Erasure
We can perhaps avoid fear, but we cannot avoid anxiety. However, we don’t need to get rid of it; we need to pass through it. But what’s on the other side?
Hanukkah 5786: Liberation
This Hanukkah, may all of us find liberation.
The Freedom to Be Different: Rekindling our Eternal Hanukkah Light
It’s only through fully recognizing our individualism that we can be unified as a people. And it’s only through nourishing the soul that the bravery, nonconformity, and the true spirit and resilience of the Maccabees can be achieved.
Time of Hope
It is truly in darkness, the night which starts the Jewish day, that we come to face our fears and uncertainties, to find the glow of light that reignites faith, hope and possibility.
I Watched Science Change the World. Here’s What Could Stop It.
As we mark the 45th anniversary of Bayh-Dole, we must remember its origins: a bipartisan solution that allowed science and taxpayer-funded research to deliver public benefits.
Choosing Good Over Evil
The conclusion of 2025 is an excellent occasion to step back and reflect on our failings.
Jews Aiming for White House
Rahm Emanuel is one of four Jewish political leaders seriously considering a run for the Democratic presidential nomination, at a time when antizionism is growing and antisemitism is coagulating.
Hanukkah, Then, Now, Tomorrow
Will our descendants 100 years from now be living proud, happy and meaningful Jewish lives? This will largely depend on choices we make today.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.