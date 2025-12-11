BRAVE-ish at DEMA Orlando 2025

Thank you so much! I loved being at the DEMA Show in Orlando this year. It was my honor to return with my book, BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, in Author’s Corner.

https://youtube.com/shorts/SxEsdsaKllU

So grateful and honored to be back in Author’s Corner at DEMA! I loved speaking with new friends about BRAVE-ish, and it was amazing to reconnect with dive buddies from PADI, Sandals, Fiji Air, Solomon Islands, and Destin–Fort Walton. Friends from all over the world gathering to celebrate our underwater world — what a joy!

Day Two at DEMA 2025! Another amazing day in Author’s Corner

https://youtube.com/shorts/mOmK5SFtJzE

Another amazing day in Author’s Corner—signing books, meeting new readers, and feeling so honored to share BRAVE-ish with this inspiring community. Huge thanks to PADI, and especially to Scott from DiveNewsWire, for all the support. It meant so much to see Susan from Visit Solomon Islands—her encouragement has stayed with me ever since my unforgettable trip there and the story I wrote for Smithsonian Magazine. I loved reconnecting with Alex from Destin–Fort Walton, and seeing Avalon, who I traveled with on a liveaboard to Cuba. And of course, wonderful conversations with Visit Dominica—I love diving Champagne Reef! A special thank you to DeeperBlue and Nola for the beautiful story about me and my book at Author’s Corner. I’m so grateful! PADI Rising Tide Women’s Event was incredible—so great seeing Erica, Rachel, Megan, and so many powerful women, underwater friends, and mermaids making waves in our industry. I wrapped the night at the Destin–Fort Walton Beach event, learning about the SS United States project, and hearing Larry speak about Reef Balls and Eternal Reefs—fascinating and so important for our oceans. My heart (and dive log!) is full. Thank you, DEMA, for another magical day beneath the surface.

DEMA 2025: Day 3 Excitement

https://youtube.com/shorts/euq6X0o7Blg

Another incredible day underwater—well, on land, but surrounded by all my favorite ocean people! I loved catching up with my friends at PADI, reconnecting with Visit Solomon Islands, and learning even more from Reef Ball and Eternal Reefs. Our ocean needs storytellers and innovators, and this community inspires me every single day. I met so many new friends—from The Bahamas to the amazing “dry suit lady”—and visited some of my happiest dive memories at Roatán and VIP Diving Bonaire. Nothing better than being surrounded by dive buddies, conservation leaders, and ocean dreamers from all over the world. A true WOW moment: seeing my memoir BRAVE-ish in the official DEMA Store! I honestly stopped in my tracks. Such a thrill and such an honor to share my story with this incredible dive community. The day wrapped perfectly with the Deeper Blue Breathhold & Brew Industry Party—so fun, full of laughter, and the best place to connect with friends old and new. Thanks again for the story about me in your magazine: https://www.deeperblue.com/brave-ish-and-beyond-lisa-niver-on-the-courage-to-continue/ So grateful to be here. SEA you tomorrow for Day 4!

https://youtube.com/shorts/8m9wDsGCUhI

What a perfect final day at DEMA 2025! For Day 4, I brought my hula hoop to Author’s Corner, and it instantly became the hit of the aisle—Rachel, Rocio, Junior, and so many new friends all took a turn in the hoop! Nothing like a little joy and movement to celebrate this amazing community. It was so wonderful seeing BRAVE-ish shining in Author’s Corner and meeting future dive buddies, storytellers, ocean protectors, and adventurers. I loved learning about new places to explore and reconnecting with destinations and teams who make our underwater world so vibrant and welcoming. Thank you to DEMA, to every diver, destination, innovator, and ocean dreamer who stopped by—your kindness, passion, and enthusiasm made this week unforgettable. I’m leaving inspired, grateful, and already excited for the next adventure. SEA you out there.

Diving changed my life. There is something about the moment your face breaks the surface — when the noise of the world falls away and the water holds you — that reminds you of who you are. The ocean became the place where I learned to trust myself again, where I reconnected to curiosity, courage, and wonder. Each dive is an invitation to return to presence.

The DEMA Show has been gathering our global dive community for over four decades, showcasing new gear, groundbreaking research, dazzling destinations, and the passionate people who keep this industry alive. From exploring wrecks in the Solomon Islands, to reef conservation in Florida, to whale encounters in Tonga, the show celebrates all the places the ocean can take us — and the many ways diving connects us to the world and to one another.

Being part of that legacy — even in a small way — is an honor.

As BRAVE-ish celebrates its second birthday, I’m grateful to continue sharing its message with divers who understand the language of depth. The book is about rebuilding your life, rediscovering your courage, and saying yes to adventure again — whether that adventure is underwater or within your own heart.

BRAVE-ish is available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook — and I had the joy of narrating the audiobook myself.

If you’ll be signing my book at the DEMA Show in Orlando at the Author’s Corner. I’d love to meet you — to swap dive stories, talk about travel, courage, coral, camera gear, whale sharks, bucket lists, or whatever adventure is calling you next.

Here’s to new depths. Here’s to community. Here’s to continuing — brave-ish-ly.

“Brave-ish and Beyond: Lisa Niver on the Courage to Continue” in Deeper Blue by Nola Schoder

Many people talk about the courage to begin, but what about the courage to continue? Lisa Niver returns to DEMA Show in Orlando this year with her timeless message of bravery, reminding us that “brave” is relative, unique to each diver and dreamer. While some divers may chase sharks with ease, others might find courage in simply getting back in the water. As Niver says:

“Bravery is the willingness to keep going when the outcome is not guaranteed. It’s choosing curiosity over comfort.”

This year, Niver’s message extends beyond the individual: It’s about how courage ripples through the dive community. Every speaker, explorer and new diver here at DEMA Show is part of that wave: inspiring one another to keep exploring, innovating and caring for the ocean.

“Author/Divemaster Lisa Niver Returns to DEMA Show – Meet Her at DEMA Show “BRAVE-ish” in DiveNewsWire

The DEMA Dive show is about to get an infusion of courage and adventure as Lisa Niver, PADI divemaster and author of the memoir, “BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty” appears at author’s corner as well as in the Solomon Islands booth to talk about her with her 50 Things Before 50 project. Dive enthusiasts and adventure seekers are in for a treat as they explore how scuba diving, part of her 50 transformative experiences detailed in the book, changed Niver’s life and played a pivotal role in her journey of self-discovery.

“Scuba diving has been a life-changing experience for me,” says Niver. “It holds a special place in my heart. It taught me about courage, resilience, and the beauty of exploring the unknown – themes that are at the core of ‘BRAVE-ish.’” CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON DIVENEWSWIRE

Meet Lisa at Author’s Corner at DEMA Show 2025: Tuesday, November 11th from 12:00 – 12:30 PM Wednesday, November 12th from 12:00 – 12:30 PM

2023: Meet me at Author’s Corner in New Orleans at DEMA

Deeper Blue: Author’s Corner: Lisa Niver on Being ‘Brave-ish’ and How Scuba Diving Helped Reinvent Herself

DiveNewsWire: Author/Divemaster Lisa Niver Unveils New Book – “BRAVE-ish”: Meet Her at DEMA Show 2023

Deeper Blue: Lisa Niver To Appear In Author’s Corner At DEMA

Returning to the Depths: Signing BRAVE-ish at DEMA 2025