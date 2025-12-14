Holding the Light

This year, as Hanukkah approaches, I keep returning to the image of a small flame holding its ground in a very dark room. A single, determined light that doesn’t pretend the darkness isn’t real, but refuses to be swallowed by it.
The past year has left many in our community feeling unmoored. The continued rise in antisemitism, the ongoing grief and fear since October 7, and the sense of division rippling through our world have affected all of us and profoundly shaped the emotional world of our children. Jewish youth are navigating questions of identity and safety at an age when they should be free to simply grow.
Hanukkah reminds us that light doesn’t appear because the world is peaceful. It appears because someone chooses to kindle it.
The miracle wasn’t just that the oil lasted, but that it was lit at all. That act of courage, of insisting on hope even when the outcome is unclear, feels like the spiritual work of this moment.
One mentor told me recently, “At a time like this, I needed to do something that brought light to someone else’s life.” The impulse to turn fear into connection, to counter isolation with presence, is profoundly Jewish and is how light endures.
Later, when I asked another volunteer how she finds the time to mentor a teen, she shrugged and said, “You find time for things that are important.” A simple sentiment, but one that captures the essence of Hanukkah: the commitment to sustaining something fragile yet essential.
The work of showing up for Jewish children, of offering them identity and belonging, has surpassed valuable, and is now vital. Mentorship doesn’t erase darkness or undo grief, but it creates pockets of warmth and safety where young people can breathe, question, connect, and imagine their future with confidence. And that is what Hanukkah calls us to do: to keep lighting the next candle. As we enter the holiday, I invite you to join us in carrying that light forward. Support the work that uplifts our youth. Become a Big.
Encourage someone else to get involved.
Help us ensure that every Jewish child has someone steady in their corner as they navigate the world as it is, and the world as we hope it will become.
Because every moment of Jewish connection is a small flame, and when we protect those flames, we continue the enduring resilience that has been our people’s miracle all along.
Cari Uslan is Chief Executive Officer at Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles
Israelis expected the war would end when Hamas is eradicated. They now have to face a different reality. After two years of blood, sweat and many tears, the enemy is still out there, lurking in the dark, waiting to fight another day.
In this selection of essays, op-eds and speeches, the first piece written six months after his son’s murder, Pearl gives us words that are, yes, sometimes heartbreaking, but also funny, profound, scrappy, informative and strikingly prescient.
Holding the Light
Lisa Ellen Niver
By Cari Uslan
This year, as Hanukkah approaches, I keep returning to the image of a small flame holding its ground in a very dark room. A single, determined light that doesn’t pretend the darkness isn’t real, but refuses to be swallowed by it.
The past year has left many in our community feeling unmoored. The continued rise in antisemitism, the ongoing grief and fear since October 7, and the sense of division rippling through our world have affected all of us and profoundly shaped the emotional world of our children. Jewish youth are navigating questions of identity and safety at an age when they should be free to simply grow.
Hanukkah reminds us that light doesn’t appear because the world is peaceful. It appears because someone chooses to kindle it.
The miracle wasn’t just that the oil lasted, but that it was lit at all. That act of courage, of insisting on hope even when the outcome is unclear, feels like the spiritual work of this moment.
In my role supporting youth at Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles, I see versions of that courage every day. I see it when a “Big” decides to show up for a “Little” who is trying to make sense of a complicated world.
One mentor told me recently, “At a time like this, I needed to do something that brought light to someone else’s life.” The impulse to turn fear into connection, to counter isolation with presence, is profoundly Jewish and is how light endures.
Later, when I asked another volunteer how she finds the time to mentor a teen, she shrugged and said, “You find time for things that are important.” A simple sentiment, but one that captures the essence of Hanukkah: the commitment to sustaining something fragile yet essential.
The work of showing up for Jewish children, of offering them identity and belonging, has surpassed valuable, and is now vital. Mentorship doesn’t erase darkness or undo grief, but it creates pockets of warmth and safety where young people can breathe, question, connect, and imagine their future with confidence. And that is what Hanukkah calls us to do: to keep lighting the next candle. As we enter the holiday, I invite you to join us in carrying that light forward. Support the work that uplifts our youth. Become a Big.
Encourage someone else to get involved.
Help us ensure that every Jewish child has someone steady in their corner as they navigate the world as it is, and the world as we hope it will become.
Because every moment of Jewish connection is a small flame, and when we protect those flames, we continue the enduring resilience that has been our people’s miracle all along.
Cari Uslan is Chief Executive Officer at Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Holding the Light
Mass Shooting at Chanukah Event in Bondi Beach Leaves Multiple Dead and Injured
Rabbis of LA | A Rabbinical Marriage
JNF-USA Breakfast, Prince Harry and Meghan at OBKLA, Camp Alonim Brunch
Failure, Failure, and Faith
From Oblivion to Revelation: The Return of Paradise Cove
No Promises – A poem for Parsha Vayeshev
All of this used to be orange groves…
‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’: A Story of Justice, Resilience and Reclaiming One’s Narrative
You might think that you know all about the story of Amanda Knox.
A Box of Simcha: Turning Jewish Traditions into Artful, Accessible Rituals
Simcha Kits are a beautifully curated line of holiday and Shabbat kits designed to make Jewish rituals more accessible, intentional and visually meaningful for families, children and even newborns.
A Bisl Torah — A Rededication
Just as the flames of the Hannukah candles dance with courage, persistence, and defiance, our spirits desire and deserve the same attention and reigniting.
Dinah and Shechem, a Story for Today
A Moment in Time: “The Holiness of a Stop Sign”
Duff Goldman: Duff’s Deli, Holiday Baking and Russian Tea Cakes
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 136
Print Issue: A 1944 Hanukkah Message to America | December 12, 2025
Eighty one years ago, while America was at war and millions of Jews were being slaughtered, the rabbi of the Washington Hebrew Congregation delivered a Hanukkah message that resonates to this day.
Are We Dying of a Broken Heart?
Whatever the future holds, we must remember, especially during Hanukkah, that miracles are part and parcel of our history—and will continue to be. We cannot let our sadness overwhelm us.
Of Doughnuts and Dreidels
This week Rachel and I are thrilled to share our column with our friend Rinat to tell us about a unique Hanukkah tradition involving women.
The Donuts Are Coming!
Every year brings different spins on the classic sufganiyot.
Not Your Bubbe’s Latkes
Whether you switch up your latke ingredients, toppings or both, you can have lots of oily goodness without getting bored.
Table for Five: Vayeshev
Dream Interpretation
A 1944 Hanukkah Message to America
Eighty-one years ago, while America was at war and millions of Jews were being slaughtered, the rabbi of the Washington Hebrew Congregation delivered a Hanukkah message that resonates to this day.
Rosner’s Domain | The Psychology of Accepting Reality
Israelis expected the war would end when Hamas is eradicated. They now have to face a different reality. After two years of blood, sweat and many tears, the enemy is still out there, lurking in the dark, waiting to fight another day.
A Prophet among the Rhinos
In this selection of essays, op-eds and speeches, the first piece written six months after his son’s murder, Pearl gives us words that are, yes, sometimes heartbreaking, but also funny, profound, scrappy, informative and strikingly prescient.
As We Wrestle
My hope is that we, too, embrace the kind of wrestling that leads to blessing.
Getting Our Hanukkah Story Right
This is unmistakably a Jewish story: the mother is no preacher of martyrdom.
The Ethics of Fearlessness in an Age of Jewish Erasure
We can perhaps avoid fear, but we cannot avoid anxiety. However, we don’t need to get rid of it; we need to pass through it. But what’s on the other side?
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.