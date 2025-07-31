A Moment in Time: “Where are you, Zach?”

Dear all,

I often feel like the world is precariously in a state of losing its balance.

The rise of anti-Semitism.

The famine in Gaza.

The earthquake in Russia.

The deportations of immigrants.

The shooting in Midtown Manhattan.

And so, I called out, “Where are You, God????“

Then God answered, “Where are YOU, Zach???”

I believe this is our moment in time to figure out how our imprint will make the world more balanced through our intervention.

What will you do, today, to make this start happening?

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro