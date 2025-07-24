A Moment in Time: “On the Flip-Side…”

Dear all,

Maya was curious to look at me up-side-down this week. While it was all part of imaginative play, I realized how important it is to always consider how things appear from another angle – to always look at the flip-side.

Rabbi Hillel once taught, “Do not judge another until you have been in that person’s place.”

So often we are quick to form opinions based on how we typically view the world. So we need to step outside our comfort zone, and we need to gain perspective.

It isn’t easy. It can take some mental and emotional acrobatics. And it may make us a little nervous.

Ultimately, however, it will deepen our empathy, expand our wisdom, and give focus to our balance.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro