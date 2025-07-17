fbpx
A Moment in Time: “All it Takes is One Piece”

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

July 17, 2025

Dear all,

My mom and Eli were working on a puzzle together last week. In what seemed like an impossible task, they wondered how they could possibly complete it.

Then Eli lifted up one piece amidst the hundreds and attached it into its corresponding piece.

Mom and Eli smiled broadly. And they continued their quest.

Life can be frustrating at times. But one ray of sunshine, one smile, one simple accomplishment, one piece finding its mate …. can transform a difficult journey into an extraordinary moment in time.

Open your eyes. The moment is right there, waiting for you!

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

