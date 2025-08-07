A Moment in Time: “Proceed with Caution”

Dear all,

How do we know for certain when it’s time to make a move?

Are we spontaneous?

Are we strategic?

Do we listen more to our heart or our mind?

Do we miss the opportunity by allowing too much time to lapse?

Do we miss the opportunity by going too fast?

I am reminded of wisdom from my paternal grandfather, Bert Shapiro. He would always say, “Proceed with caution.”

Those words help me to keep my radar attuned whenever I need to make a decision. Yes, we need to move. But we should always move with caution. In that moment in time when we aren’t quite sure what to do, the worst thing is to be frozen.

So proceed. With caution. And keep your eyes toward the future.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro