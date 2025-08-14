A Moment in Time: “I Was Here”

Dear all,

I was recently in one of the classrooms of our synagogue when I came across this message written on the whiteboard: ‘I WAS HERE.”

(With a smiley face!)

It really got me thinking.

Given our relatively short life-span, evidence of our being here – that we somehow made a difference in our brief moment in time – is meaningful.

We have opportunities each day to leave our impression. The quesiton becomes – what will that impression be?

How will our being here make someone smile?

How will our being here make someone whole?

How will our being here heal a sadness?

How will our being here bring peace?

Let people know you were there. Your life matters. Your light matters. No one can be a better you, THAN YOU!

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro