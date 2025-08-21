My First-Ever First Place: Honored at the 67th Southern California Journalism Awards

I’m incredibly honored and grateful to share that at the 67th Southern California Journalism Awards, hosted by the Los Angeles Press Club, I received my first-ever First Place award — in the Lifestyle Feature category for my podcast, Make Your Own Map — and was also awarded Third Place for Online Journalist of the Year.

These honors mean the world to me — not just for the awards themselves, but for what they represent: years of storytelling, reinvention, and the courage to keep creating across new platforms.

This year, I was named a five-time finalist, and throughout my career, I’ve now received more than 40 nominations from the Los Angeles Press Club. I’m proud to have been recognized for work in broadcast, print, digital, television, and podcasting — a full-circle moment for someone who believes in telling stories that move, inform, and inspire.

As a TV host, travel journalist, and creator of both We Said Go Travel and the Make Your Own Map podcast, I’ve built my career around curiosity, connection, and the joy of saying yes to new adventures.

Whether I’m interviewing changemakers, exploring new destinations, or writing about reinvention, my goal has always been to encourage others to explore boldly, ask big questions, and — most of all — make their own map.

Thank you to the judges, the Los Angeles Press Club, and to everyone who has supported me on this journey. I’m so grateful — and excited for what comes next.

2025: 5 Finalist Nominations. 4 Categories. 1 Storytelling Heart.

I’m honored and thrilled to be named a 5-time finalist in the 67th Southern California Journalism Awards, presented by the Los Angeles Press Club. With more than 2,500 entries submitted—breaking all previous records—this year’s awards spotlight the most impactful storytelling across media.

My work has been recognized in four categories—spanning podcasting, TV, travel, and digital journalism—and reflects my continued passion for sharing powerful, meaningful stories of place, purpose, and people making a difference. From TV segments and podcast episodes to lifestyle features, each piece honors the culture, connections, and experiences that move us.

Lifestyle Feature (Podcast) “How Alex Jimenez Transformed Her Passion into a Thriving Travel Community” On Make Your Own Map, Alex opens up about building Travel Fashion Girl and Women’s Travel Fest into vibrant communities for women travelers. Her entrepreneurial journey and empowering message earned recognition in this lifestyle storytelling category.

Lifestyle Feature (Podcast) & Travel Reporting (Podcast) “Neville McConachie’s Tales of the Giant’s Causeway” This episode, also from Make Your Own Map, was recorded as part of my Jet Set TV travel special on Ireland—recently honored with a Telly Award. Neville’s storytelling brought the magic and mystery of Northern Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway to life and earned recognition in two categories.

TV/Streaming/Radio Feature Icon of the Seas – The World’s Largest Cruise Ship Featured on The Jet Set TV, this segment explored Royal Caribbean’s record-breaking ship. It’s a story of innovation, scale, and the joy of cruising—nominated in a category alongside some of the industry’s best travel broadcasters.

Online Journalist of the Year I’m especially proud to once again be a finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, honoring the full spectrum of my digital reporting, interviews, and multimedia storytelling. This is my 3rd finalist nomination for Online Journalist of the Year!

I’m incredibly grateful to The Jet Set TV team, my podcast guests, and the editors and collaborators who help bring these stories to life. Thank you for traveling this journey with me—can’t wait to see what’s next!

5x Finalist! Travel, TV & Tales That Made the Judges Take Note

A6. ONLINE JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR, Independent/Freelance

Lisa Niver, Freelance

Nico Lang, Queer News Daily

Lyndsey Parker, Freelance

John Regardie, Freelance

Aitana Vargas, Freelance

B4. TRAVEL REPORTING

Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map, “Neville McConachie’s Tales of the Giant’s Causeway”

Angela Boisvert, Matt Bass, Tamara Gould, Nathan Masters, Kathy Kasaba, PBS SoCal, “Lost LA: Hiking Trailblazers”

Ruksana Hussain, Fodor’s Travel, “How to Behave When Visiting Sites of Remembrance”

Michele Stueven, LA Weekly, “ON THE HORIZON 100 Years of Filmmaking in Utah”

Susan Valot, KCRW, “‘Just as special as Disneyland,’ backyard trains draw crowds”

Interview on Spotify

K4. LIFESTYLE FEATURE

Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map, “How Alex Jimenez Transformed Her Passion into a Thriving Travel Community”

Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map, “Ireland: Neville’s Stories at Giant’s Causeway”

Jonathan Bastian, Andrea Brody, KCRW, “The Serviceberry’: Robin Wall Kimmerer’s guide to the gift economy”

Caroline Feraday, KCLU Radio, “A master whiskey distiller from Scotland is putting Oxnard on the map”

Juuso Määttänen, Annenbergmedia, “Eli Everfly helps up-and-coming L.A. wrestlers get ahead”

How Alex Jimenez Transformed Her Passion into a Thriving Travel Community

https://youtu.be/MYfJ85W6058

Interview and Transcript on We Said Go Travel: https://www.wesaidgotravel.com/alex-jimenez/

Interview on YouTube : https://youtu.be/MYfJ85W6058

Interview on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0W9KbQczTmsWAHOeqmEgHq?si=6MLcVTqkQOaqSBTmCyJd4g

L21. TV/STREAMING/RADIO FEATURE

Lisa Niver, The Jet Set TV, “Lisa Niver Onboard Icon of the Seas”

Samantha Bergeson, IndieWire, “Hallmark Holiday Stars Won’t Be Ignored by Hollywood Anymore: ‘I Treat Each Production Like a Martin Scorsese Film’”

Mesfin Fekadu, The Hollywood Reporter, “‘Abbott Elementary’ and The Glow Up of Janine Teagues”

James Hibberd, The Hollywood Reporter, “How ‘The Chosen’ Creator Turned the Bible Into Binge TV”

J. Kim Murphy, Variety, “Welcome to ‘Ren Faire’: Lance Oppenheim’s HBO Docuseries Follows a Festival Trapped in a Real-Life Game of Thrones”

The Jet Set TV: Lisa Niver takes us onboard the ICONIC Icon of the Seas

https://youtu.be/kN89NZeBv5o

Jet Set Correspondent Lisa Niver set sail on the World’s Largest Cruise ship to give us a look inside!

Thank you The Jet Set TV, Nikki Noya & Bobby Laurie for allowing me to share about Royal Caribbean International’s brand new ship, ICON OF THE SEAS on your travel TV show.

Thank you to the INCREDIBLE & ICONIC production team — Option A Group, Lisa Williams, Sam Harris, Jason Mangini and Patrick Gruss for this amazing segment.

Thank you to TEAM Ketchum –Aaron Kokoruz Jessica Milton Spencer Bullard Amanda Gadaleta Alonso–for another amazing adventure, especially saving me a spot on Crown’s Edge 🙂

Lisa Niver won a 2025 Telly Award for her Travel TV special about Ireland which aired on The Jet Set TV!

https://youtu.be/h1rIvYuti6U

Lisa Niver has won many awards including a TELLY! From 2017 to 2025, in the Southern California Journalism Awards and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, she has won eleven times and been a finalist forty times for a variety of broadcast, print, podcast and digital categories.

More about Lisa Niver: https://lisaniver.com/awards/

Have you read my memoir, BRAVE-ish? My book has won 10 awards!

2025 International Impact Book Awards—Travel

2024 Gold Medal – Inspirational – North American Book Awards

2024 Gold Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Memoir Travel

2024 Gold Nonfiction Book Award – Nonfiction Authors Association

2024 Literary Titan Gold Book Award – Non-fiction

2024 Silver Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Self-Help Inspiration

2024 Readers’ Favorite Honorable Mention – Non-Fiction – Women’s Genre

2023 Hearten Book Awards First Place Winner – Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction

2023 Zibby Awards Runner-up – Best Book for The Strong Woman2023 Goody Business Book Awards Winner – Memoir/Self-Help

Featured in Conde Nast Traveler Women Who Travel Book Club: 10 New Books We Can’t Wait to Read this Fall

As seen in Forbes Best New NonFiction