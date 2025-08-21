|
A Moment in Time: “The Sun Rises, and the Sun Sets”
Jeremy Kneller Hernandez: Deli Nostalgia, Culture and Knish
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 121
France, Antisemitism and Dr. Seuss
The best way to honor Ilan’s memory is both to condemn those who desecrated his memorial, and to stand up against all those who commit anti-Jewish atrocities.
Fighting Antisemitism by Reclaiming the American Jewish Story
The Jewish story is so consequential precisely because it is inseparable from the American story. If Jews need America, America also needs the Jews.
Los Angeles Couple Launches Nationwide Fellowship for Jewish Journalism
Ten journalists will receive cash stipends and guidance from prolific figures in the media world.
The Denial Disease
Antisemitism in this new digital age where information is readily available, but all too often falsified, is a disease largely about denial.
My Biggest Life Lesson About Money
There’s a phenomenon in psychology called the “endowment effect”—people will value things more when they have paid for them.
‘Are Cabinet Ministers Not Playing Into Hamas’s Hands?’ Hostage Father Asks
Demonstrators filled Hostages Square and major intersections, channeling grief and anger into a strike that drew support from political leaders and celebrities
All Eyes on Alaska: Why Trump is Hardly a Shrewd Negotiator
Although Trump holds a significantly stronger hand as leader of the free world, he squandered much of that leverage by showing how eager he is to make a deal and win the Nobel Peace prize.
Esti Kohen, Local Child Who Suffered Severe Burns, Honored by Chai Lifeline
Even though Esti still has more surgeries and treatments to undergo, the Kohens expect positive news ahead.
What Will Happen After October 8th?
As the Jews and Israel have been the subject of hatred and vitriol, many Jews have leaned into their Jewish identity.
A Pair of Ballet Flats Raises $13,150 for Israel: Inside Tieks’ Philanthropic Mission
This pair became the centerpiece of a campaign that raised more than $180,000 for Israeli hospitals treating the victims of the October 7 terror attacks.
Manipeace Destiny – A poem for Parsha Eikev
All rivers lead to home.
A Bisl Torah — 44
We casually say each day is a gift. But perhaps it’s only on birthdays where this phrase sinks in.
On Rising Lions and Waiting Tigers: Contemplations on the Israeli-Iranian War
We need to change how we talk about Israel and Palestine—not as a symbol, but as a nation of people with distinct, intersecting identities.
Table for Five: Eikev
Fear And Love
Finding Mental Fortitude ft. Parker Yablon & Sam Panitch aka Elevation Nation
Libby and Marla are back this week with their usual updates, what they’ve been up to the last couple weeks, Marla shares about her birthday and the two of them jokingly remind the audience that Marla isn’t single anymore even though it’s talked about…
Natalie Kalmar: Fitness Foodie STL, Group Exercise and Gooey Butter Cake
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 120
Jewish Actress Julia Garner Is Great in One of the Creepiest Movies of All Time
“Weapons” is a frightening horror/thriller with a stark social commentary on America.