A Moment in Time: “Harnessing Joy”

Dear all,
Over the weekend, I set myself up in my home office to do some “very important things.”
No sooner did I begin responding to emails, Maya came in and sat herself on my lap.
“Maya, dear, I really need to get a few things done.”
“Daddy, but you’re home. I’m home. What do you really need to do?”
She had a point.
We spent that moment in time harnessing joy with one another.
Friends – joy is everywhere. We open our eyes, our hearts, and our souls. It may be a loved one. It may be rain falling. It may be the smell of a cookie. Even in times of darkness – opportunities for joy abound.
It’s up to us to be receptive. What joy is knocking on your door right now?
With love and shalom,
Rabbi Zach Shapiro
PS – My apologies about my delay in responding to those emails!