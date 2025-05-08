A Moment in Time: “Harnessing Joy”

Dear all,

Over the weekend, I set myself up in my home office to do some “very important things.”

No sooner did I begin responding to emails, Maya came in and sat herself on my lap.

“Maya, dear, I really need to get a few things done.”

“Daddy, but you’re home. I’m home. What do you really need to do?”

She had a point.

We spent that moment in time harnessing joy with one another.

Friends – joy is everywhere. We open our eyes, our hearts, and our souls. It may be a loved one. It may be rain falling. It may be the smell of a cookie. Even in times of darkness – opportunities for joy abound.

It’s up to us to be receptive. What joy is knocking on your door right now?

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

PS – My apologies about my delay in responding to those emails!