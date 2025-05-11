Tiffany Haddish’s “Get on the Soul Train” to Support Youth Impacted by Foster Care

Eden Alpert , restaurateur and philanthropist, will receive the Hero Award;

, restaurateur and philanthropist, will receive the Hero Award; Francois Reihani , founder of La La Land Kind Café, will be recognized with the Champion of Love Award;

, founder of La La Land Kind Café, will be recognized with the Champion of Love Award; Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO of Reach TV, will be celebrated with the Inspiration Award.

The event will be at The Beehive by Sola Impact on Saturday. May 17th. Follow us: @SheReadyFoundation and learn more at, https://www.shereadyfoundation.org/ TICKETS: Purchase Tickets & Prom Packages Here. Your investment is the key to reshaping foster youth futures, all proceeds benefit She Ready Foundation SHE READY FOUNDATION MISSION To inspire, protect, and provide resources for youth impacted by foster care. ABOUT SHE READY FOUNDATION We’re creating exciting restorative programs to “love up” on youth and transitioning adults impacted by the foster care system. Our programs provide educational and emotional support, specifically throughout the state of California, where the foster care population is one of the largest in the country.

Tiffany Haddish Prom 2025 Photo Credit: Andrew Drachman

She Ready Foundation and Shout Out for A Cause with BJ Korros

Tiffany Haddish is bringing soul, sparkle, and serious impact to Los Angeles with her 3rd annual She Ready Foundation Adult Prom, a dazzling celebration themed “A Night Under the Stars – Get on the Soul Train.” Held in support of youth impacted by the foster care system, the event blends high-energy performances, celebrating heroes who raise awareness for foster care, and testimonials by She Ready Foundation Alumni Fellows. Hosted by comedic powerhouses Tiffany Haddish and Jo Koy, the blue-carpet evening will feature performances by Tanya Nolan and the iconic Original Soul Train Dancers, promising guests a prom night full of glamour and generosity. Beyond the entertainment, the event serves as a beacon of hope for foster youth across California—the state with the highest number of children in care.“This year’s She Ready Foundation Adult Prom is going to be unforgettable,” says Tiffany Haddish, who founded the nonprofit to address the urgent needs of youth in foster care. “It’s prom with a purpose—and everybody’s leaving with more than just memories. We’ve got live entertainment, delicious food, and of course—dancing all night long! But most importantly, we’re raising support and awareness for kids who deserve so much more.” The evening will honor three changemakers whose work has profoundly impacted foster youth:Guests will participate in a live and silent auction curated by designer Kara Saun, and revel in a nostalgic Soul Train-themed celebration—with prom photo both and groovy soulful Prom is a must! Haddish, who grew up in the foster system herself, infuses every element of the evening with personal meaning. “I’ve met so many adults who never got the chance to go to prom, and I wanted to create a beautiful experience for them—and help kids at the same time,” she shares. “This is my version of wiping down the sink. You saw what was wrong growing up, so you know what needs to be fixed.” Executive Director Dr. Thyonne Gordon emphasizes the broader mission: “Prom: A Night Under the Stars started from the creativity of our founder. People coming together to uplift and elevate foster youth makes my heart sing because this population is often ignored. On top of that, this event keeps She Ready Foundation operational thanks to our amazing donors who give their hearts, time, and talent.” Dr. Gordon adds, “We want attendees to leave feeling they’ve had an immersive experience that included good food, great fun, and gargantuan impact toward transitioning foster youth.” Now in its third year, the Adult Prom has grown into a signature event for the She Ready Foundation, drawing supporters who want to make a difference for youth impacted by foster care.Tiffany Haddish’s Adult Prom: A Night Under The Stars – 80’s Vibe 2024LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: (L-R) Richea Jones, Liz Kenney, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Tiffany Haddish, Dr. Thyonne Gordon and Jackie Knobe attend Tiffany Haddish’s Adult Prom: A Night Under The Stars – 80’s Vibe at The Beehive on May 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Corine Solberg/Getty Images) Tiffany Haddish knows all too well what it’s like to move from place to place in the middle of the night with all of her belongings packed in garbage bags feeling like the world has forgotten about her. That’s why she createdto inspire, protect and provide resources for youth impacted by foster care.She Ready Foundation serves as the voice of foster children suffering in silence. Adapting the belief of its’ founder that, “Every child who is removed from their parents deserves to have a suitcase, a safe place to lay their head, and a platform to follow their dreams.” She Ready Foundation aspires to help make this happen through collaborative partnerships.Our annual PROM is all about making a real difference in the lives of foster youth in California. Tiffany Haddish is your host for the evening, bringing together a fantastic line-up of Hollywood stars and changemakers. This year we’re celebrating in Soul Train style, honoring exceptional individuals and entertainers who aspire to She Ready Foundation’s mission. Funds raised will empower kids and young adults through job skills programs, scholarships, and resources, breaking generational cycles for a life-changing journey!