A Big Kitchen Anniversary, High Holidays and Sumptuous Dishes

In August, Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles — aka The Margaret Feder OBKLA — celebrated its fifth anniversary of providing meals, love, unity and community.

The nonprofit welcomes volunteers in two-hour sessions to prepare fresh, kosher meals for those who are food insecure in Los Angeles. They are then distributed through a variety of partner organizations. In the last five years OBKLA prepared and distributed 357,433 meals and 587,665 baked goods; they hosted 54,587 volunteers, who did 105,989 hours of volunteering.

As we approach the High Holy Days, community — and community service — remain top of mind. “Volunteering during the month of Elul is a meaningful way to prepare for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, as it brings the themes of the season — introspection, growth and connection – into practical action,” executive director of OBKLA Yossi Segelman, who cofounded the organization with his wife, Chaya, told The Journal. “Elul is a time when we focus on teshuvah (return), seeking to deepen our relationship with G-d and with others.”

One of the best parts of these acts of kindness and service through OBKLA is the volunteers get as much joy from the experience as the ones who benefit from the meals. “Volunteering reflects a sincere desire to better ourselves and our world, and to enter the new year with compassion, humility and a renewed sense of purpose,” he said. “Through these actions, we help create an environment of care and responsibility, aligning our daily lives with the values we hope to carry into the year ahead.”

In the spirit of the High Holy Days, Segelman shared two of his go-to recipes for the fall: chicken skewers and snickerdoodles. These recipes represent a fusion of old and new, savory and sweet. “Cooking during this season is about blending tradition with personal meaning,” he said.

While the chicken is not a traditional Jewish dish, Segelman believes it represents fresh starts and bold flavor: just like a new year. “The vibrant green of the chimichurri symbolizes growth and renewal, echoing the themes of Rosh Hashanah,” he said. “Grilling and serving skewers also creates a sense of gathering and sharing, as food is passed around and enjoyed together; something I associate with holiday meals.”

On the other hand, snickerdoodles tie beautifully into the High Holy Day tradition of eating sweet foods to symbolize a sweet year ahead. “The warm cinnamon sugar reminds me of the comforting flavors of home and the hope that the coming year will be filled with sweetness and warmth,” he said. “Though not a traditional Rosh Hashanah dessert, they are a modern twist on the idea of sweetness, and baking them has become my own personal tradition.”

Learn more about volunteering at OBKLA.org.

Chicken Skewers with Chimichurri

6-8 Servings

2 lb chicken breast cutlets

2 cups yellow bell peppers

2 cups yellow onions

2 cups zucchini

3 yellow squash

Chimichurri (recipe below)

16 6-inch bamboo skewers

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F (on the convection setting if available).

2. Prepare the chimichurri (see Chimichurri Recipe below). Set aside.

3. Cut the chicken in half lengthwise, then into 1 1/2-inch square pieces.

4. Cut the bell peppers into 1 1/2-inch square pieces and slice the zucchini and squash into 1-inch wide half circles.

5. Trim the onion by cutting off the top and bottom, slicing in half top to bottom, then across the equator. Slice each quarter into 2 to 3 pieces, depending on the size.

6. To assemble skewers, follow this order: squash, chicken, pepper, chicken, onion, chicken, zucchini.

7. Brush each skewer generously with chimichurri.

8. Roast in the oven for 15 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160°F.

9. Optional: Any extra vegetables can be added to their own skewers or tossed and roasted separately as a side.

Chimichurri

10 – 16 Servings

4 Tbsp dried parsley

1 tsp kosher salt

4 Tbsp water

2/3 cups oil

1 oz fresh, peeled garlic (3-5 cloves)

2 Tbsp dried oregano powder

2 tsp dried thyme

2 tsp dried basil

2 Tbsp red pepper flakes

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp paprika powder

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1. In a small saucepan, combine parsley, oregano, thyme, basil, chili flakes, salt, black pepper and water.

2. Bring to a gentle simmer and let cook for 5 minutes to rehydrate the herbs and bloom the spices.

3. Transfer the mixture to a tall-sided container. Add lemon juice, garlic and smoked paprika.

4. Using an immersion blender, blend until the garlic is finely chopped and well incorporated.

5. While blending, slowly drizzle in the oil until fully emulsified and smooth.

6. Taste and adjust seasoning, if needed.

Snickerdoodle Cookies

Makes 2 dozen+

10 oz margarine

1 cup white granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

5 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp ground cinnamon

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

Plus:

1 cup white granulated sugar (for rolling)

1 1/2 Tbsp ground cinnamon (for rolling)

1. Melt the margarine in a large mixing bowl. Let it cool slightly so it doesn’t cook the eggs.

2. Add white and brown sugar to the melted margarine. Whisk or beat until smooth and creamy.

3. Add the egg, vanilla extract, salt and baking soda. Mix until fully incorporated.

4. Stir in flour and cinnamon until a soft dough forms. Do not overmix.

5. In a small bowl, mix together the reserved sugar and cinnamon. Set aside.

6. Scoop and roll dough into balls, then roll each ball in the cinnamon-sugar coating.

7. Chill the dough balls for 20–30 minutes for thicker cookies (optional but recommended).

8. Bake at 350°F (175°C) for 10–12 minutes or until edges are set and centers are soft.