fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Why Moses Wrote the Book of Deuteronomy

[additional-authors]
Picture of Gershon Hepner

Gershon Hepner

July 24, 2025
The Daughters of Zelophehad, illustration from The Bible and Its Story Taught by One Thousand Picture Lessons. Edited by Charles F. Horne and Julius A. Bewer. 1908. Public domain.

Escaping into solitude,
avoiding hunters’ need to roam,
I long so for the latitude
to find my longitude, my home,

where with the goddess who presides
as my poetic editor
of rhymes she frequently derides,
corrections spousal creditor.

She follows the famed female path
Zelophehad’s daughters once selected,
without the radical inspired wrath
these five femmes fatales too objected,

when fatherless, sans brothers, they
hoped to claim their father’s land,
for which they found a legal way —
inheritance to females banned

till they suggested rules be changed,
which God told Moses he should do.
From his two sons somewhat estranged,
Moses felt unable to

appoint one son or both as leaders
who might become meta-Mosaic.
God’s answer learned by Bible’s readers
is less — than one God gave five girls — prosaic.

Not only Joshua, Deuteronomy may be
to Moses’ problem the solution,
the Bible’s fifth book like a baby
echoing Genesis’s evolution,

the first four Torah books’ great sequel,
Moses’ bequest to  Israelites,
literally, comparably equal
to land for which five daughters all had rights,

Deuteronomy’s name, Devarim, an allusion
links Zelophehad’s land bequest
to the Torah’s Devarim conclusion,
to which the words ken dovrot attest.

Num. 27:7 states:
כֵּ֗ן בְּנ֣וֹת צְלׇפְחָד֮ דֹּבְרֹת֒ נָתֹ֨ן תִּתֵּ֤ן לָהֶם֙ אֲחֻזַּ֣ת נַחֲלָ֔ה בְּת֖וֹךְ אֲחֵ֣י אֲבִיהֶ֑ם וְהַֽעֲבַרְתָּ֛ אֶת־נַחֲלַ֥ת אֲבִיהֶ֖ן לָהֶֽן׃

Zelophehad’s daughters’ ken dovrot, speak justly: You should give them a hereditary holding among their father’s kinsmen; transfer their father’s share to them.

Deut. 1:2 states: 
אֵ֣לֶּה הַדְּבָרִ֗ים אֲשֶׁ֨ר דִּבֶּ֤ר מֹשֶׁה֙ אֶל־כׇּל־יִשְׂרָאֵ֔ל בְּעֵ֖בֶר הַיַּרְדֵּ֑ן בַּמִּדְבָּ֡ר בָּֽעֲרָבָה֩ מ֨וֹל ס֜וּף בֵּֽין־פָּארָ֧ן וּבֵֽין־תֹּ֛פֶל וְלָבָ֥ן וַחֲצֵרֹ֖ת וְדִ֥י זָהָֽב׃
These are הַדְּבָרִ֗ים, hadevarim,  the words, that Moses addressed to all Israel on the other side of the Jordan.—Through the wilderness, in the Arabah near Suph, between Paran and Tophel, Laban, Hazeroth, and Di-zahab.

Zelophehad’s five daughters inherit his land, and while Moses’ sons don’t inherit his leadership, he bequeaths the Book of Deuteronomy to all of the nation of Israel, a bequest which makes Deuteronomy, as the final book of the five books of the Torah, the literal analogue of the land Zelophehad bequeathed to his five daughters, the words in Num. 27:7,  כֵּ֗ן בְּנ֣וֹת צְלׇפְחָד֮ דֹּבְרֹת֒, Zelophehad’s daughters’ ken dovrot, speak justly, anticipating he Book of Deuteronomy, which is called הַדְּבָרִ֗ים; hadevarim,  the words, in Deut. 1:2.

Gershon Hepner is a poet who has written over 25,000 poems on subjects ranging from music to literature, politics to Torah. He grew up in England and moved to Los Angeles in 1976. Using his varied interests and experiences, he has authored dozens of papers in medical and academic journals, and authored “Legal Friction: Law, Narrative, and Identity Politics in Biblical Israel.” He can be reached at gershonhepner@gmail.com.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

The Value Proposition for Young Zionists

July 24, 2025

The end goal isn’t just to make Zionism defensible — it’s to make it compelling. To make it something young people want to own, not inherit. And that means answering the question that has haunted this entire conversation: What is the value proposition?

Nahmanides and Now

July 23, 2025

It’s a fitting time to consider the juxtaposition between our current historic moment and biblical history.

The Silent, Potent Magic of Shabbat

July 23, 2025

In a world that doesn’t know how to rest, Shabbat can offer a haven that is more than simply dozing. In a society filled with loneliness, Shabbat provides the structure to build community, to nurture families, and to comfort individuals.

GOP and the Jews: Still a Struggle

July 22, 2025

A quick look at topical news items should provide a stark reminder of how much work Republicans still need to do if they want to claim a larger share of the Jewish vote.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.