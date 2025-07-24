fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Let My City Be a Refuge – A poem for Parsha Matot-Masei

Let my city be a refuge...
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

July 24, 2025
LeManna/Getty Images

…you must designate cities for yourselves that will be cities of refuge for you: a murderer who killed a person unintentionally must flee there. ~ Numbers 35:11

Let my city be a refuge
for the innocent at heart.

Let their apology for
unintended actions be enough.

Let us take into consideration
the circumstances.

Let us defend the people
who’ve sought refuge

from the people who
wear masks and carry guns.

Let us return the coldness of ice
with the coldness of ice.

Let us freeze it into immobility.
Let crossing rivers not be a crime.

Let children and their parents not be
criminal for existing without papers.

Let walls only exist to
keep out the floods.

Let them always have
doors and windows.

Let them be unlocked. Let my city
be a refuge for anyone

who needs space and breath and air.
I designate this for every soul.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

A Bisl Torah — Detours

July 24, 2025

As we meet each curve in the road, God’s gentle guidance will lead us to where we are meant to go.

Print Issue: Bringing Back the Young Zionists | July 25, 2025

July 24, 2025

The end goal isn’t just to make Zionism defensible — it’s to make it compelling. To make it something young people want to own, not inherit. And that means answering the question that has haunted this entire conversation: What is the value proposition?

The Value Proposition for Young Zionists

July 24, 2025

The end goal isn’t just to make Zionism defensible — it’s to make it compelling. To make it something young people want to own, not inherit. And that means answering the question that has haunted this entire conversation: What is the value proposition?

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.