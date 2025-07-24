Let My City Be a Refuge – A poem for Parsha Matot-Masei

…you must designate cities for yourselves that will be cities of refuge for you: a murderer who killed a person unintentionally must flee there. ~ Numbers 35:11

Let my city be a refuge

for the innocent at heart.

Let their apology for

unintended actions be enough.

Let us take into consideration

the circumstances.

Let us defend the people

who’ve sought refuge

from the people who

wear masks and carry guns.

Let us return the coldness of ice

with the coldness of ice.

Let us freeze it into immobility.

Let crossing rivers not be a crime.

Let children and their parents not be

criminal for existing without papers.

Let walls only exist to

keep out the floods.

Let them always have

doors and windows.

Let them be unlocked. Let my city

be a refuge for anyone

who needs space and breath and air.

I designate this for every soul.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net