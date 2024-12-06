Breaking Barriers ft. Zach Sage Fox

Marla and Libby are back with maybe their most exciting, fun and intriguing episode yet., (00:00:00 – 00:04:00)With the upcoming holidays, they share their suggestions for gifts for that special someone in your life, whether you’re just starting to date or you’ve been together for years. (00:04:00 – 00:04:55) Libby gives her relationship update of the week, sharing about spending the holidays with Jack as a married couple and an upcoming trip with Camp Nay Nay Nay. (00:04:55 – 00:31:40) In a twist of a events that hasn’t happened in a while, Marla shares a surprising Schmuckboy story she recently encountered that will leave your jaw dropped. She then shares a more positive relationship update of the week.

(00:32:45: -00:36:04 ). – Marla and Libby welcome Zach Sage Fox to the podcast. Zach shares about his recent dating encounters and the pros and cons of people knowing who he is before even going out like Jewish grandmother’s being obsessed with him. (00:36:04 – 00:44:23) Zach shares about his Jewish identity growing up and how his family and upbringing has shaped who he is today. He shares a crazy story about his grandfather getting turned away from the US border, and how he had to push a fruit card for years in South America before immigrating to the U.S. He then talks about the bullying he dealt with and how switching to a Jewish school made things better for him. (00:44:23 – 00:59:19) They trio then talks life post-October 7th, how it changed Zach’s identity, his decision to take on this activist role and how his previous producing experience helped him to get to where he is now. He shares about his spirituality journey and also the disappointment he felt when a lot of his heroes let him down in the wake of October 7th. (00:59:19 – 01:06:55) The conversation pivots to Jewish dating, where the trio discusses the varying issues surrounding dating within the community. They also talk about all the Jewish events happening and the fatigue that can sometimes arise from the non-stop parties and fundraisers. He shares a funny story about people not recognizing him when he dressed as himself for a Halloween party. (01:06:55 – 01:16:50) Getting back into Zach’s work, they discuss his street interviews and he shares about some surprisingly positive conversations he’s had during filming. (01:16:50 – 01:37:22) They then dive deep in Zach’s most dangerous video, Wild Wild West Bank. They find out how he was able to film there, what it was like, and how he was eventually able to recover footage that he was forced to delete when his life was being threatened. (01:37:22 – 01:46:45) Zach gives his two cents on how to be an activist and how to use your skills to help with the cause. They end with a game of Cute or Cringe.

You can follow Schmuckboys on social media @schmuckboysofficial and keep up with Zach @zach.sage on Instagram and TikTok.