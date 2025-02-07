Thirst – A poem for Parsha Beshalach

God then said to Moses… “…You must strike the rock, and water will flow out of it and the people will drink.” Moses did so in the sight of the elders of Israel. ~ Exodus 17:5-6

The fake politician who fashions himself like God

came to California to survey what the fire had taken

and told our Moses (a goy, but a really good one)

to strike the rock and let the water flow.

If we were to have this faux-faith, he (lower case)

would be the best we had ever seen

Our Moses (no beard, but still okay)

shook his hand for the cameras and

humbled himself before the one who

couldn’t put his fingers on a Bible when

he (is there something lower than lower case?)

promised to do what he would never do.

California, which keeps almost burning to the ground,

or shaking to the ground, or mud-sliding into the ocean

or drying up like the raisins it produces

who gives the world its circuits and almonds

who gives the world its table grapes and wine

who gives the world its moving pictures

is thirstier than Clint Eastwood at the end of

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

just needs someone to hit the rock –

not adhere to conditions in the name of

any agenda that doesn’t have soothing thirst

as its primary goal.

This is the song I sing at the sea. I’m waiting

for it to part. I want to see it happen this time

with these eyes.

