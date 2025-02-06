Reading Small Print Not Just for the Sabbath

My shelves are stuffed with books in small-print, not just for

the Sabbath, as allegedly were Philip Larkin’s. Mine

are filled with small-print for the week days too, their lore

the lariat that binds me to my roots with verbal twine,

enabling me to understand just how I was created

from the past that is not past as I learn from small print,

which shows me that the books’ worldview, though old, is not outdated,

as I attempt to point out in all verses that I mint.

Their words jump straight into my head, and then jump out,

refashioned and refreshed, as if by Sabbath rest renewed,

but to all the unhappy readers who claim that I flout

traditional interpretations, I am sometimes rude.