My Son’s Own Promised Land – A poem for Parsha Bo

God spoke to Moses saying, “Consecrate to Me, from among the Israelites, every firstborn of man or beast—the first issue of every womb; it is Mine.” ~ Exodus 13:2

Sometimes I want to tell my son

I’ll turn this thing right around

whatever the thing might be.

The car, the TV show, the video game,

the dinner, the stereo, the movie,

the allowance – I’ll turn it all right around.

You never know when he’s louder than

I want him to be, or I find popcorn embedded

in the carpet leading to his room

Or his hamper door isn’t closed as

much as I think it should be. Did I mention

he’s louder than I want him to be, sometimes?

I’m in a constant state of wanting to

turn the whole thing right around.

I realize now, as my first-born

he isn’t even mine. The Holy One

laid claim to him right after we

were brought out of Egypt –

right after the first-born of the

Egyptians were taken. God, apparently

has a thing for firsts.

I’ll send you right back to the Holy One

I could tell him when the steering wheel

of my car, which he drives around

like he’s number one, is stickier than

I want it to be. (Hand washing isn’t just

a pandemic comfort thing.)

But I won’t tell him any of these things

because, like me, and like us, he’ll

have his own things to tell his first-born

about what they should do

with all the knowledge he learned

about how to do the things he does

on his way to his own promised land.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net