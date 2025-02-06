Table for Five: Beshalach

Rabbi Lori Shapiro

Rabbi/Founder/Open Temple

Our ancients interplayed with Hebrew in ways that are lost to us. Like the flames of a fire, Hebrew moves. It has power.

“Lo Yamish” begins the parsha; and yet, most favor a midverse translation: “did not depart.” But what if we preserved the position and offered an alternative translation: “Did not feel”? How might this famed verse of fire and clouds as shelter transform?

Perhaps as a description for our wounded city … our wounded people … our wounded world.

“It was not felt … it stood, the cloud (of smoke), for days; and it stood, the fire for nights, before the people.”

Indeed, all of us — from the Westside to Pasadena to the protesters in Hostage Square are unsure of how to feel as we watch the long arm of a plume of smoke snake over the city, seeming to extend from Israel to Los Angeles. Whatever we have been through, we have yet to fully process these feelings as we attempt to find meaning.

In the words of Aish Kodesh: “Each one of us worries and sighs, but finds no remedy to heal his broken heart.” If it is not in the fire nor the cloud that we will find God’s presence, but through one another, then perhaps a new translation of “Lifnei HaAm” is our true shelter: In the Face of the People. May we all see one another as a shelter through these fire storms.