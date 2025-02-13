Table for Five: Yitro

Gilla Nissan

Teacher of Jewish Meditation and Mysticism

Holy?

The question of holiness has always interested me, I have been searching for it even when I wasn’t fully aware that I was. What is it, where is it, how does it feel, how to know it, and why am I so attracted to all of it. My grandma was the first who taught me about holiness. When I was a little girl, my savta was a short and heavy woman, one day she dropped her prayer book on the floor and asked me with a concerned voice, to quickly pick it up and then she made me kiss it. I obeyed quickly, I didn’t know why I was doing it but I just did it. This deep impression left me with what is called in kabbala a “rashimu” — an imprint you never forget.

Shabbat is a rashimu in the consciousness of the Jewish people, gifted to us at the event of the collective revelation at the feet of Mount Sinai. It was such a deep experience that we keep it until today. It was/is the “naaseh v’nishma”/ “We will do it and we will understand it” in action for generations to come. That was an unforgettable moment of holiness.

And so, we keep one special day separate from all other six days of the week. One day is for contemplation: who is God, who am I, what am I doing here, what am I good for, what is happiness, where to find it, how to find the feeling of gratitude.