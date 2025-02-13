Table for Five: Yitro

One verse, five voices. Edited by Nina Litvak and Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist
Remember the sabbath day and keep it holy.
– Ex.20:8
Gilla Nissan
Teacher of Jewish Meditation and Mysticism
Holy?
The question of holiness has always interested me, I have been searching for it even when I wasn’t fully aware that I was. What is it, where is it, how does it feel, how to know it, and why am I so attracted to all of it. My grandma was the first who taught me about holiness. When I was a little girl, my savta was a short and heavy woman, one day she dropped her prayer book on the floor and asked me with a concerned voice, to quickly pick it up and then she made me kiss it. I obeyed quickly, I didn’t know why I was doing it but I just did it. This deep impression left me with what is called in kabbala a “rashimu” — an imprint you never forget.
Shabbat is a rashimu in the consciousness of the Jewish people, gifted to us at the event of the collective revelation at the feet of Mount Sinai. It was such a deep experience that we keep it until today. It was/is the “naaseh v’nishma”/ “We will do it and we will understand it” in action for generations to come. That was an unforgettable moment of holiness.
And so, we keep one special day separate from all other six days of the week. One day is for contemplation: who is God, who am I, what am I doing here, what am I good for, what is happiness, where to find it, how to find the feeling of gratitude.
Rabbi Natan Halevy
Kahal Joseph Congregation
After the commandment to believe in Hashem — that He exists, is the Creator, understands and watches over all, and is All-powerful — Hashem now commands that we make in this matter a sign and perpetual remembrance to let it be known that He created everything. This is in the commandment of resting on Shabbat. Hashem sanctified Shabbat as a Source of Spiritual Elevation, preparing it so that our souls would receive an extra infusion of wisdom above that of the other days.
Shabbat was given for reflecting on Hashem’s works and studying His Torah. As stated, “For you, Hashem, have gladdened me through your works.”
We are occupied with our needs all the days of the week. Therefore, it is proper that we separate ourselves on Shabbat and rest for the sake of Hashem’s glory. Not only from physical labor, but even from thoughts and discussions about business or future plans. The ancient custom of the Israelites to travel before the onset of Shabbat to where the prophets lived highlights the connection between Shabbat and divine wisdom.
The prophet Isaiah states that if Israel would observe Shabbat properly, Jerusalem would be protected, and the Davidic monarchy would remain intact. This reflects the immense spiritual and national significance of Shabbat. Shabbat is a spiritual covenant, a reminder of Hashem’s kingship, and a means to deepen our connection to Him. By observing Shabbat with mindfulness and dedication, we align ourselves with Hashem’s will and invite His blessings into our lives.
Rabbi Yoni Dahlen
Spiritual Leader / Congregation Shaarey Zedek, Southfield, Michigan
If I had one wish for the Jewish people, it would be that each and every one of us knew Biblical Hebrew. Because I’m convinced that if every Jew understood the power and poetry of our ancient language, every synagogue, every Jewish community would be bustling. There wouldn’t be enough hours in the day to meet the needs of Jews who want to get together and dive into the sea of our textual tradition.
A rabbi can dream.
But if there was a single verse in all of Torah to spark our great Hebrew revolution, it might be this one. Because this first word, zachor, a word that is crucial to our entire theology, one that has more depth and profundity than some languages’ entire vocabulary, is done a great disservice by being translated as “remember.”
Translating zachor as “remember” is like calling the Beatles “a band.” It’s technically correct, but it’s grossly inadequate.
Zachor means to remember ACTIVELY. It means to focus on something or someone so intensely, so deeply, that it or they become(s) of us. It’s not like remembering to buy water at the store. It’s realizing and internalizing that the store, the car we take to get to the store, that even our very selves exist because there is such a thing called water.
And so we do not “remember” Shabbat. We live Shabbat in symbiosis. We keep it and it keeps us. It’s incredible. It’s cosmic. Like Biblical Hebrew … let the revolution begin!
Yehudit Garmaise
Student therapist/freelance writer
When Hashem commanded Zachor (“Remember”) Shabbat, Moshe simultaneously heard Shamor, or “Observe.” Hashem’s commandment “to remember” Shabbat applies during our busy weeks, when we should “pay attention, to remember the Sabbath day.”
Sunday through Thursday, Rashi explains, Jews should prepare for Shabbat by staying on the lookout for particularly beautiful and delicious-looking food or unusually regal and refined clothing that we can purchase and save to enjoy “l’Shabbos kodesh.”
When we are planning to fulfill mitzvot, Rav Chaim of Volozhin says that Jews are “sitting as though they are actually in Gan Eden, which releases a heavenly scent.”
The purpose of Hashem’s separate commandment to “observe” Shabbat, the Lubavitcher Rebbe tells us, is to expand our conception of Shabbat from a day of rest during which we can power up to fulfill our “real lives” the rest of the week to something more. To truly “observe” Shabbat, the Rebbe says, is to understand that Shabbos is the day on which we truly express ourselves and our infinite, pure, and holy Jewish souls.
We can better access ourselves on Shabbat because we are sensing our neshamot yeteirot, or our additional Shabbat souls, the Sfas Emes explains. Our Shabbat souls are composed of our elevated work and words, which Hashem stores in the heavens during the week. Seeking that holy energy that descends back into am Yisroel after candle-lighting brings us closer to the true holiness of the day.
Rabbi Rebecca Schatz
Associate Rabbi, Temple Beth Am
A common question for klei kodesh, our spiritual leaders, is how can your busiest day of the week be our communal day of rest? Zachor, remember, et yom haShabbat, the day of Shabbat, l’kadsho, to make it separate and therefore sanctified. We are commanded to remember, which is not foreign to our people, but seems bizarre for a day that comes with so many observances making the day distinct.
Sforno teaches that everyone is supposed to be aware of Shabbat each day of the week in our daily routines. Shabbat should be top of mind, even on Tuesday, and without needing to be clergy. Rabbi Avraham Danzig wrote in his book, “Chayei Adam,” that when we count our days, we should count them according to Shabbat: yom sheini b’Shabbat (the second day towards Shabbat). This awareness has our minds always focused on making Shabbat kadosh, distinct and holy from all other days.
Finally, this idea of remembering is for everyone — all people – and therefore the halakha of saying kiddush is for everyone. Because we are all part of the collective memory of our people — no matter our gender, our observance, our level of Jewish literacy. The Shulchan Arukh makes it very clear that women are obligated in kiddush, because the women are included in the keeping and remembering of our people.
In a chaotic world, where we are asked to pay attention to so many things, it is grounding to have a palace in time for each of us to regularly focus on as precious and inspiring.