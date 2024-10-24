The Flood’s A-Comin’ – a poem for Breishit

And [God] saw that the evil of man was great in the earth, and every imagination of his heart was only evil all the time. ~ Genesis 6:5

I see the same thing God saw

in the relative blink of an eye

after They made the whole world.

How disappointing to see your project

made with the best of intentions

fall apart to the free will of

the ribs You surrounded with flesh.

It’s on the television and

all over the socials –

how we eviled up this plot of land

and did more evil to the plants

and the air we breathe

and sometimes even to the

nonspeaking animals whose

only agenda is to eat and propagate.

We used to live for hundreds of years.

But when God saw how that was going

term limits were instituted.

I get the need to start from scratch

sometimes, but the flood, oh boy

that’s going to be bad for

almost everyone. This isn’t a spoiler.

You knew this was going to happen.

I didn’t want to start the year with this doom.

But, I can’t imagine, while watching

the daily broadcasts, we can’t see

it’s going to happen again.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.”