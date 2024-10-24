The Flood’s A-Comin’ – a poem for Breishit

And [God] saw that the evil of man was great in the earth, and every imagination of his heart was only evil all the time. ~ Genesis 6:5
I see the same thing God saw
in the relative blink of an eye
after They made the whole world.
How disappointing to see your project
made with the best of intentions
fall apart to the free will of
the ribs You surrounded with flesh.
It’s on the television and
all over the socials –
how we eviled up this plot of land
and did more evil to the plants
and the air we breathe
and sometimes even to the
nonspeaking animals whose
only agenda is to eat and propagate.
We used to live for hundreds of years.
But when God saw how that was going
term limits were instituted.
I get the need to start from scratch
sometimes, but the flood, oh boy
that’s going to be bad for
almost everyone. This isn’t a spoiler.
You knew this was going to happen.
I didn’t want to start the year with this doom.
But, I can’t imagine, while watching
the daily broadcasts, we can’t see
it’s going to happen again.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.”