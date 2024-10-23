Table for Five: Bereshit

Nili Isenberg

Pressman Academy Judaics Faculty

In his commentary on our verse, Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch (1808 – 1888) connected the Hebrew word “Or” (light), spelled with an aleph, to the similar-sounding words “Er” (awake) and “Or” (skin), both spelled with an ayin. He explained that the connection is about being receptive to external impressions: Light is the awakening element, and skin is the organ of feeling.

What would it be like to be underground, denied external impressions, without light, or kind human touch, in darkness for days on end? This is the nightmare condition of the hostages that remain alive somewhere in the miles upon miles of tunnels underground in Gaza. Surely they have lost their sense of direction and their sense of time, hidden in claustrophobic surroundings, lacking air and basic necessities. Perhaps they have also lost their sense of hope, like poor Job who cried out, “I hoped for good and was met with evil; for light, and was met with darkness” (Job 30:26).

When IDF troops recently used heavy machinery to enter one such tunnel, they found the bodies of six murdered hostages behind a locked blast door. Among those killed was Ori Danino z”l, whose name means light. Last year I baked Ori’s favorite apple cake with a recipe from the “Tastes Like Home” website. While Ori met a tragic end, we must not lose hope that others will come home alive.

May we begin this year with good news: Let there be light at the end of the tunnel.