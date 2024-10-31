Table for Five: Noach

Rabbi Adam Kligfeld

Senior Rabbi, Temple Beth Am

In English, you can’t pluralize the adjective “one.” But in Hebrew, you can. The Hebrew “ehad” (one) can be rendered in the plural as “ahadim,” making it nearly impossible to translate in our verse. It can be “the same words,” suggesting this generation’s sin was excessive uniformity. Or “a few words,” suggesting this generation lacked sophistication in their vocabulary and powers of expression. It could be “of one speech,” suggesting this generation could have thrived, as there was shared purpose and focus — but they focused in the wrong direction.

The plural ahadim appears only three times in the Bible. Here. When Rebecca tells Jacob to flee his brother’s wrath for “a few” days. And to show that Jacob’s love for Rachel was so powerful that the extra seven years he worked for her were, to him, but “a few” days. Those last two examples are self-contradictory. Jacob’s sojourn away from Esau lasted many years. Whereas Jacob’s working/waiting for Rachel went by swiftly.

The most creative midrash I know sees the ahadim as referring to God, who is described in the Shema as being ehad, one, singular. The people who built the Tower of Babel were scheming about, and rebelling against, the One. They rejected God’s oneness. They thought, erroneously, that human ingenuity and industriousness were all that the world needed. Join forces, build a ziggurat skyscraper, and achieve perfection. God foils their plan and reminds them that humanity without some extrinsic moral force, such as that which emanates from the Divine, is destined to crumble, along with their edifices.