A Bisl Torah~ Finding God through Abner Goldstine

The Jewish world lost a giant this week: A luminary and a visionary. We mourn the passing of Abner Goldstine, past president of Sinai Temple.

The Talmud ponders the idea of how and where one can find God. Rava interprets the verse, “Lord, You have been our dwelling place in all generations (Tehillim 90:1).” Rava determines that God’s dwelling places must be located within synagogues and study halls. Over the past 16 years as a Sinai Temple clergy member, I took this idea of seeing God in the synagogue for granted. I think one of the reasons why it has been easy for me to feel God’s presence within the holy spaces of Sinai Temple is because of Abner Goldstine.

Abner is synonymous with Sinai Temple. He and his wonderful wife Roz spent every Shabbat in Ziegler Sanctuary. They were constants in Barad Hall during High Holy Days. You would catch them dancing at synagogue galas and often holding hands at synagogue board meetings. They sat in our sukkah for meals and laughed with our children as they raced through the hallways. You were always embraced by Abner’s loving arms and welcomed in with his beautiful, kind blue eyes. Abner was interested in every person in your family and was always asking what you were learning and wondering what you were reading.

As a first-year rabbinic intern, Abner asked me what I wanted to get out of my summer at Sinai Temple. When I responded with, “Everything!”, he laughed and immediately invited me to one of the more exclusive leadership meetings. He told me to pay attention, observe, and come to him with questions. His guidance flowed throughout the next 16 years. I watched him when he was silent, and I watched him when he spoke up. He was thoughtful in his approach with people of all ages, and it was clear why Abner was considered a leader in so many Jewish circles. Abner made a point of helping others feel a sense of belonging within the Jewish community. And in that belonging, many, including myself, felt the presence of the Holy One.

When the Jewish people were exiled, it was said the Divine Presence followed them everywhere they went. I know that Abner’s neshama isn’t too far away, for we will forever need his guidance and forever cherish his spirit. His absence is palpable, but his wisdom is eternal. May Abner Goldstine’s leadership, compassion, mentorship, and nurturing soul remain embedded within the walls of Sinai Temple. With his legacy, we, too, will help future generations seek and find God, growing Jewish identity, and a strong love for Israel.

And as Abner watches from the world beyond, I hope we make him proud.

Shabbat Shalom