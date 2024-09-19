A Bisl Torah – Sounds of the Shofar

It was Erev Rosh Hashana in Auschwitz and Birkenau. 1944. Rav Tzvi Hirsch Meisels and his son just arrived to the death camp.

Somehow, the Rav smuggled a shofar into the barracks. His son begged him not to blow the shofar, knowing the sounds would alert the guards and surely seal his father’s fate. But the Rav looked at the prisoners, condemned boys going to the gas chambers. He said, “What will happen, only God knows.” He blew 100 blasts of the shofar and the boys were thrilled. They blessed the Rav with a long life.

The next day, the boys were taken to the gas chambers. Somehow, miraculously, the Rav survived.

Even though the boys knew death was imminent, the shofar gave them hope. A few moments tethering them to a world outside the horrors of Auschwitz. Often, we liken the shofar to an alarm clock. But the shofar is also a call to remember. Recalling that which grounds us, remembering the values that define our souls and giving us inspiration from the past to put one foot in front of the other. A loving nudge from our ancestors sharing, “This time may be hard for you. It was for us as well. We are with you in your pain. Be comforted. We are with you as you seek a brighter path forward.”

This year, may the sounds of the shofar strengthen you, enabling the voices of the past to bolster your spirit.

Together, may we walk into a year of renewed faith and an abundance of blessing.