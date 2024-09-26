A Bisl Torah – What Does God Look Like?

There is a piece of Jewish lore about a group of Jews praying in a synagogue. The setting is Eastern Europe during a time of great antisemitism. On Rosh Hashana, as the Jews take out the Torah and begin to read the holy text, a local official bangs on the door of the shul.

The official, angry and disgusted by the palpable joy felt within the synagogue, began to yell. “Hear me! You Jews think you’re so smart and clever. If you can’t answer the following question by Yom Kippur, I’m putting you all to death!” He continued, “You tell me your God isn’t one of idols or images. So explain to me, what does God look like?” The Jews began to speak in nervous tones. This was a question without an answer. But the man repeated himself, “What does God look like? And if you don’t have an answer by Kol Nidre, you won’t live to see another Erev Rosh Hashana.” He left with the door slamming behind him.

The Jews turned to the rabbi with horror and sorrow. What answer would suffice? They knew they couldn’t name a person or make a statue. This wasn’t the Jewish way nor would the official accept some made up lie. The rabbi decided to take a walk in the woods to contemplate the situation.

As the rabbi strolled, perplexed and frightened over the possibility of the official returning and his people killed, he stumbled over a rock. As the rabbi got up from his fall, his eye turned towards a creek, water once hidden from sight. He slowly walked over, looked into the creek and saw his face staring back at his. The rabbi smiled. He had his answer.

True to his word, the official of the city returned on Kol Nidre. He bellowed before the congregation, “What does God look like?” And the rabbi stood up and held a mirror in his hands. He walked over to the official and said, “Look into the mirror and you will see your answer. God looks like you, like me, like every human being for each one of us was made in the image of God. God isn’t one of us. We don’t have that power. But God is reflected in each of us and we should remember that, always.” The official was shocked by the eloquence of the rabbi’s answer that he turned to leave and took the mirror with him.

We are each made in the image of God. Our actions and words reflect the Holy One. This new year, may we model our Creator and behave with kindness, grace and an open heart. God wouldn’t want it any other way.

Shana Tovah