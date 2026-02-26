Table for Five: Tetzaveh

Nili Isenberg

Pressman Academy Judaics Faculty

After all the efforts of building the Tabernacle, there will be certainty: “They will know (Veyad’u) that I am God.” The Children of Israel will bring the materials, fashion the implements, adorn the priests in special garments, light the menorah, prepare the sacrifices, burn the incense, and will be prepared to have a lasting relationship with the Divine.

However, that is not how our story goes. During the wandering in the desert, upon settling in the land, and under the rule of judges and kings, again and again the people turn away from God, ultimately experiencing the destruction of the Temple and the Diaspora.

Perhaps we have always lived in a world of “Mi Yode’a” – “Who knows?” At this time of year, we recall this phrase from the Purim story, when Mordechai points out the providential coincidence of Esther becoming Queen of Persia at the time of Haman’s evil decree against the Jews (Esther 4:14). Like Mordechai, we sense the hand of God in our lives, but can we ever be certain? We live in a world where it is indeed sometimes hard to tell the difference even between Mordechai and Haman, in a state of “Ad D’Lo Yada” (Megillah 7b).

“The book of Ezekiel (the usual haftarah for Tetzaveh) speaks repeatedly of a future time when all the world will know God. Until then, Purim encourages us to lean into uncertainty. We may make mistakes and we may be fools, but that is the key to our humanity.