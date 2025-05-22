Nine Reasons – A poem for Parsha Behar-Bechukotai

These are the commandments that God commanded Moses to tell the Israelites at the foot of Mount Sinai. ~ Leviticus 27:34

These are the last words in the

third book of the Torah which could

tell you any number of things:

I

My lawyer wasn’t available

to interpret for me the laws of real estate

that appear before these words

in time for me to write this.

II

I don’t actually have a lawyer.

III

My lawyer was busy consecrating

the fields because they had read ahead

and knew exactly what to do.

IV

I was distracted trying to save all

the firstborn animals from being sacrificed

and wondering why the second and third

born animals were off the hook.

V

My lawyer was looking into

the ancient priesthood so he could

get his hands on some of that sweet

firstborn animal meat. (To consecrate

of course.)

VI

I’ve been waiting on the surveyor

to tell me if my backyard could be

sufficiently sowed with a chomer

of barley seed.

VII

I’m waiting to hear back from my

staff on what the word chomer means.

VIII

I only just found out I

don’t have a staff and have a

whole lot of work to catch up on.

IX

I’m trying to gather the strength

to wander through the desert

for forty years. We start walking

next week.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net