Table for Five: Passover

Dini Coopersmith

Educator, Trip Director, www.reconnectiontrips.com

This verse speaks about Pesach being the most foundational and important holiday in the Jewish calendar, “for you and your children forever.”

Leaving Egypt is forever considered our nation’s story. At this moment, Hashem chose the Jewish People to be His ”beloved” chosen Nation. Beforehand, we were a motley group of people. God told Moshe to tell Pharaoh: ”my firstborn son is Israel,” so no matter what they do, my love for them is unconditional.

All the practices of the seder night reflect this important point: an infinite God exists, Omniscient, omnipotent, Who chose the Jewish People over all other nations, for a special mission and destiny, to be His messengers and light unto the nations.

Talking about the redemption from Egypt and the 10 plagues fuels our Emunah and trust in God for the entire year; we learn about His supervision and power over all aspects of creation, we express our belief in His ability to overcome our enemies and redeem us, we bask in the knowledge that Hashem loves us unconditionally. There is no limit to the storytelling, “the more you tell about the redemption, the more praiseworthy.” Because Hashem is infinite, there is no limit to Emunah.

As Rabbi Jonathan Sacks ob”m said: “the world we build tomorrow is born of the stories we tell our children today … Teach your children the history of freedom if you want them never to lose it.”

Teach your children the history of Hashem’s unconditional Love for them if you want them never to lose their Emunah.