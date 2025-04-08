I’m Gonna Find It – an afikoman poem

I’m at the age where I don’t personally remember

searching for the afikoman – that middle piece of matzah

broken like a sacrifice, saved for dessert

a last taste of freedom on our tongues.

All my memories are of younger children, including my own,

who, soon enough may not remember either,

searching through the allowed areas, while

the adults sang I’m Gonna Find It louder or softer

depending on how close they were.

Did anything happen before these kids existed

and will they sing this song when we are gone?

Some say we’re doing it wrong…

They’re supposed to steal it and ransom it back

a memory of how Jacob got this whole thing started

or at least continued his part.

Like youthful mobsters claiming their birthright –

a reason for them to stay awake as the details

of our Exodus drone on from voices around the table.

I fall asleep during television I like so you can imagine

what it’s like for them watching this live episode

of a program they never agreed to.

We’re supposed to eat it before midnight too –

a tradition that may have existed before time zones

were even a thing.

I do like that we call it dessert. Though, if we’d consider

making it in ice-cream form it would be better branding

for the dessert-inclined community.

I miss the idea that I was young enough once, to

hold the matzah hostage. My adulthood is my sacrifice.

I pass it on to anyone eager to find it.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net