WIZO CA Holds Screening, The Braid Launches New Space, Holocaust Council Appointees

On Jan. 20, WIZO California held a sold-out screening in Beverly Hills of the powerful documentary, “Beyond October 7th,” shedding light on the profound impact of the Oct. 7 tragedy.

The evening was made even more special by the presence of Israeli director Jasmine Kainy, who joined for a thoughtful Q&A session led by WIZO California board member July Hodara Sultan. Before the screening of the 65-minute documentary film, kosher refreshments were served.

“The event was a deeply meaningful and touching experience, as attendees came together to reflect, share, and support one another during this difficult time,” WIZO California leadership said. “We are grateful to everyone who joined us for this unforgettable evening.”

“Beyond October 7th” follows three generations of a family that survived the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

WIZO, or Women’s International Zionist Organization, is a nonprofit organization of members in more than 50 countries working together to improve the lives of women, children and the elderly living in Israel. WIZO California, established in 1985, works to support and fund WIZO projects in Israel.

The Braid — the go-to Jewish story company and nonprofit for celebrating Jewish culture — recently held an open house for its newly launched space in Santa Monica.

The new space, according to the Braid’s leadership, will serve as a creative hub for performances, art exhibitions and community events designed to celebrate and explore contemporary Jewish life.

The grand opening of the new physical venue, on Dec. 14, kicked off a run of productions — including a reprise run of Monica Piper’s hit one-woman show, “Not That Jewish” — that will showcase diverse expressions and experiences of Jewish life.

The current season at the Braid also features “Traveler’s Prayer,” about Jewish travels stories; “Two Faiths, One Love,” about interfaith families; and “For the Love of Animals,” focused on Jewish connections with animals. A recent photography exhibit at the Braid’s new space, “How We Watched, How We Performed,” captured the resilience of theater during the pandemic-prompted lockdown.

In a statement, Ronda Spinak, founder and artistic director at the Braid, said that Jewish storytelling was more important than ever at a time of rising antisemitism. And the new physical venue will be a global hub for such stories, Spinak said.

“I love stories,” Spinak said. “They entertain, educate, inspire and move us to action. They’re a portal to human connection. And right now, we need Jewish stories more than ever.”

The Braid describes itself as the country’s largest independent Jewish theater organization, known for its pioneering work at the intersection of storytelling and stage performance. Shows at The Braid have explored stories about Jews of color, Persian Jews, Latin Jews, Sephardic Queer Jews, Israeli Americans, Asian Jews, Soviet Jews, Southern Jews and more.

The organization democratizes storytelling by inviting writers to submit autobiographical stories reflecting the variety of contemporary Jewish life that are then carefully curated and woven together into original shows.

Two Los Angeles leaders, each of whom have been active in raising awareness about the current rise of antisemitism, were recently appointed to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Local entrepreneur and media executive Matthew Segal as well as human rights activist Mandana Dayani, the former president of media and philanthropic company Archewell, were recently appointed to the Council.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden named Segal and Dayani to the Council ahead of his official exit from office on Jan. 20.

Segal is the CEO of ATTN:, a Los Angeles media company that describes itself as being developed “for the attention era.” It specializes in social video while also serving as a production studio and creative agency. Along with her work as a businesswoman and media executive, meanwhile, Dayani is the founder of I Am a Voter, a nonpartisan organization aimed at educating and mobilizing voters.

The two have been vocal, particularly in the aftermath of Oct. 7, in speaking out against the rise in antisemitism. The Iranian-born Dayani, for her part, has called out the lack of global outrage over the sexual violence that was perpetrated against Israeli women by Hamas during the terrorist group’s unprecedented attack against Israel.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council was established by Congress in 1980 to lead the nation in commemorating the Holocaust and to raise private funds for and build the Washington D.C.-based U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Today, the Council is the governing board of trustees of the museum.