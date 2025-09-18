Apples and Honey and Chicken, Oh My!

Nothing welcomes a sweet new year like apples and honey. So why not incorporate them in your main course?

Pam Stein’s honey glazed, air-fried chicken thighs with apples and onions is a flavorful and symbolic entree.

“Apples are symbols of beauty, sustenance and healing; honey represents sweetness and abundance,” Stein, founder of In Pam’s Kitchen, told The Journal. “Incorporating these into a main dish allows the flavors of Rosh Hashanah to extend beyond the ritual moment of dipping that typically begins the meal.”

An air fryer makes it easy to achieve a caramelized finish without needing to turn on the oven.

“Boneless, skinless chicken thighs will stay moist and tender, while absorbing the flavors of the apple and honey,” she said. “The result is a beautiful main dish that doesn’t require complicated preparation, leaving more time for family, prayer, and reflection.”

Honey Glazed Air-Fried Chicken

Serves 4

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

4 1/2 Tbsp raw honey, divided

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp dried thyme

2 medium fuji apples

1 small sweet onion

Cilantro, for garnish, if desired

Add the chicken thighs to a gallon-sized zip-top plastic bag. Set aside.

To make the marinade: In a small bowl whisk together 4 tablespoons honey, 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil, apple cider vinegar and thyme. Pour marinade over the chicken thighs, securely close the bag and refrigerate for 1 to 1 ½ hours.

Preheat the air fryer to 375°F.

Remove thighs from the bag. Do not discard the marinade. In a single layer place thighs in the air fryer basket. For smaller appliances, cook in batches, as needed.

Cook for 16 to 18 minutes, adding 1 minute intervals as needed, until the internal temperature reaches 175°F.

Core, peel and cut each apple into 8 wedges. Peel and cut the onion into 8 wedges. Put apple and onion into a medium bowl.

Add the remaining ½ tablespoon honey and 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil to the apples and onions. Toss to coat.

During the last 10 minutes of cooking, add the apples and onions to chicken in the air fryer basket.

Pour the reserved marinade into a small saucepan and bring to a rolling boil over high heat for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking until sauce is reduced by half.

Transfer thighs, apples and onions to a serving plate and lightly tent with foil. Let stand for 3-4 minutes before serving. Drizzle with sauce and sprinkle with chopped cilantro, as desired. Serve warm.

Cover and refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.