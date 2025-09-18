fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Apples and Honey and Chicken, Oh My!

Pam Stein’s honey glazed, air-fried chicken thighs with apples and onions is a flavorful and symbolic entree. 
[additional-authors]
Picture of Debra L. Eckerling

Debra L. Eckerling

September 17, 2025

Nothing welcomes a sweet new year like apples and honey. So why not incorporate them in your main course?

Pam Stein’s honey glazed, air-fried chicken thighs with apples and onions is a flavorful and symbolic entree. 

“Apples are symbols of beauty, sustenance and healing; honey represents sweetness and abundance,” Stein, founder of In Pam’s Kitchen, told The Journal. “Incorporating these into a main dish allows the flavors of Rosh Hashanah to extend beyond the ritual moment of dipping that typically begins the meal.”

An air fryer makes it easy to achieve a caramelized finish without needing to turn on the oven. 

“Boneless, skinless chicken thighs will stay moist and tender, while absorbing the flavors of the apple and honey,” she said. “The result is a beautiful main dish that doesn’t require complicated preparation, leaving more time for family, prayer, and reflection.”

Honey Glazed Air-Fried Chicken

Serves 4

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

4 1/2 Tbsp raw honey, divided

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp dried thyme

2 medium fuji apples

1 small sweet onion

Cilantro, for garnish, if desired

Add the chicken thighs to a gallon-sized zip-top plastic bag. Set aside.

To make the marinade: In a small bowl whisk together 4 tablespoons honey, 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil, apple cider vinegar and thyme. Pour marinade over the chicken thighs, securely close the bag and refrigerate for 1 to 1 ½ hours. 

Preheat the air fryer to 375°F.

Remove thighs from the bag. Do not discard the marinade. In a single layer place thighs in the air fryer basket. For smaller appliances, cook in batches, as needed. 

Cook for 16 to 18 minutes, adding 1 minute intervals as needed, until the internal temperature reaches 175°F. 

Core, peel and cut each apple into 8 wedges. Peel and cut the onion into 8 wedges. Put apple and onion into a medium bowl.

Add the remaining ½ tablespoon honey and 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil to the apples and onions. Toss to coat.

During the last 10 minutes of cooking, add the apples and onions to chicken in the air fryer basket.

Pour the reserved marinade into a small saucepan and bring to a rolling boil over high heat for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking until sauce is reduced by half.

Transfer thighs, apples and onions to a serving plate and lightly tent with foil. Let stand for 3-4 minutes before serving. Drizzle with sauce and sprinkle with chopped cilantro, as desired. Serve warm. 

Cover and refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days. 

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

A Honey Cake to Remember

September 17, 2025

This delightfully spiced and fragrant honey cake is the perfect symbol of our wish for you, dear reader, to be blessed with a sweet New Year!

A Preview of Rosh Hashanah Sermons

September 17, 2025

At a time of divisiveness, worry and uncertainty in our community, what is a key message you’re planning to share with your congregation over these High Holy Days?

Healing Our Collective Trauma in the New Year

September 17, 2025

We’re still living the trauma of that October morning — today — 700 days later. The pain, trauma and fear are still with us. They’re in the cells of our bodies. We remain tense and hypervigilant, scanning the environment for another sign of attack. Even here in America 7,600 miles away.

Rosh Hashanah, Rebirthed and Renewed

September 17, 2025

We need to rediscover the excitement and amazement of life by going back to the beginning, which is what Rosh Hashanah, on one very deep level, is about.

Dreading the Holidays

September 16, 2025

When I think about any Jewish holiday, all I can think about is cooking – and cooking – and serving and clearing and cooking some more. I’ve been doing this for nearly 40 years.

With AB 715, Jews Take What They Can Get

September 16, 2025

The bill does represent progress, but the determination of the opposition is a sobering reminder of the challenges that the Jewish community still faces to make necessary improvements.

Why There Should Be No Flags in Schools

September 16, 2025

Despite a school’s good intentions to create an inclusive space, symbols meant to affirm or welcome one identity group can signal exclusion to others.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.