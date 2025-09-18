Versatile Muffins for a Sweet New Year

Hannah Sattler’s honey-glazed caramel apple muffins are the High Holy Day value-add you didn’t know you needed.

“This recipe is a great addition to your Rosh Hashanah table,” Sattler, co-owner and executive chef at Mosaic Catering, told the Journal.

Her apple muffin recipe can be adapted to create an apple loaf or apple cake. Variations are below.

“This combination of the apples with honey will help you kick off the new year in a fun and creative way,” she said.

Honey-Glazed Caramel Apple Muffins

Prep Time: 30 min

Cook Time: 4 minutes per batch sautéing apples

Bake Time: 25 min

Yield: 24 muffins

1 3-pound bag of small apples (12–14 apples)

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup honey (instead of part of the sugar, for Rosh Hashanah sweetness)

1 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground cardamom (optional, adds a warm holiday flavor)

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

2 1/2 cups chopped pecans or walnuts, toasted and divided

2 tsp vanilla extract

Honey-Caramel Glaze:

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp heavy cream

Pinch of salt

1. Prepare apples:

Peel, core and cut 4 apples into 24 (¼-inch-thick) rings.

Sauté apple rings in a lightly greased skillet over medium heat 1–2 minutes on each side until lightly browned.

Place 1 apple ring in the bottom of each of 24 lightly greased muffin pan cups.

2. Chop remaining apples:

Peel and finely chop enough apples to equal 3 cups. Set aside.

3. Mix batter:

In a large bowl, whisk sugar, honey, oil, eggs and vanilla until blended.

In another bowl, stir together flour, cinnamon, cardamom (if using), baking soda, and salt.

Add dry mixture to wet, stirring until just combined; batter will be thick.

Fold in chopped apples and 1 cup nuts.

4. Fill muffin cups:

Spoon batter evenly over apple rings, filling cups ¾ full.

5. Bake:

Bake at 350°F for 25 minutes, or until a wooden pick comes out clean.

Cool slightly, then remove muffins to a wire rack, apple-side up.

6. Add glaze:

In a saucepan, melt butter, brown sugar, honey and salt. Simmer for 2 minutes.

Stir in cream and cook until smooth and glossy.

Press the handle of a spoon gently into the center of each muffin to form an indentation.

Spoon warm, honey-caramel glaze into each indentation.

Sprinkle with remaining nuts.

Variations

Honey-Apple Loaf: Skip the apple rings and divide batter between 2 greased 9×5-inch loaf pans. Bake at 350°F for 55–60 minutes. Glaze with honey-caramel and sprinkle with nuts.

Festive Round Apple Cake: Divide batter between 2 greased 8-inch round pans. Bake for 45–50 minutes. Glaze and top with nuts.