Sweet Chicken Dishes for Yom Kippur

During the high holy day season, it’s traditional to bring interesting, fruity flavors into typical dishes. These recipes are perfect for your Yom Kippur breakfast, Sukkot or any time of year.

Chef Shimi Aaron grew up in Israel, however, and the combination of fruits and poultry or meat was not common in his home. “I remember our neighbor making chicken with honey and prunes, and I was always fascinated by it,” Aaron, also known as the Babka King of L.A., told The Journal. “Mixing fruits with meats nowadays is a big part of my cooking journey and I love to experiment with unusual combinations of different cuisines and cultures with my food.”

Aaron’s date, honey, pomegranate and sesame chicken with fennel wedges is the star of his high holy day meal this year. And, he explained, it’s the best way to give a traditional main course a different flair. “I love Asian food and I was trying to combine both cuisines in one dish for this recipe,” said Aaron, who is thrilled with the result. “Together with the fennel wedges that literally turn into this dish’s candy, it is sweet, sticky, tangy and super comforting,” he said. “It will leave your family and all of your guests asking for more.”

He suggested serving it over Israeli couscous, orzo or rice.

“Sprinkle some chives or coriander and have the best Jewish New Year,” Aaron said. “Shana Tova, everybody!”

Chef Shimi Aaron’s Date, Honey, Pomegranate and Sesame Chicken with Fennel Wedges

Ingredients:

6 chicken legs

2 large fennel bulbs, cut in wedges

For the Marinade:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/3 cup sesame oil

3 Tbsp soy sauce

6 Tbsp honey

Juice of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp minced ginger

1 finely diced jalapeño

8 finely diced garlic cloves

1 Tbsp salt flakes

1 tsp coarse black pepper

8 pitted dates, sliced

Garnish:

Fresh pomegranate seeds/chopped coriander or chives

In a bowl mix all the marinade ingredients and whisk. Taste and, if you need to add salt or pepper, do so before pouring it over the chicken and fennel.

Make cuts in the chicken and sprinkle black pepper then place in a bowl. Add the fennel wedges and pour the sauce over it. Mix with your hands, cover and let it rest for at least half an hour to an hour.

Place the chicken and fennel in a deep baking pan, pour the remaining marinade on top and, using your hands, spread it evenly. Add the dates in between the chicken and fennel and cover with foil.

Bake at 400°F for one 1 hour and 45 minutes. Carefully remove the foil and broil for another 7 to 10 minutes or until it gets a nice color and the chicken skin is crispy.

Serve with Israeli couscous and/or fresh salad and enjoy.

For a more traditional chicken with prunes, check out Lily Margules’s Tzimmes. The recipe is shared in June Hersh’s book “Food, Hope and Resilience: Authentic Recipes and Remarkable Stories from Holocaust Survivors.” (All proceeds from the book benefit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.)

“Lily was from Vilna, Poland, and, after being deported from her ghetto, she spent time in several work and concentration camps,” Hersh told the Journal. “She was liberated by the Russian army in 1945 and made her way, on foot, from Poland to Prague, Prague to Munich and Munich to Italy.”

In Italy, Margules met and married her husband, Edward. They wanted to make aliyah, but instead went to Buenos Aires and settled there before coming to America.

“Tzimmes, which in Yiddish means ‘a big fuss,’ is a good name for this dish inspired by Lily’s memories,’” Hersh explained in the book. “Everyone who enjoys it will make a big fuss over you.”

Added Hersh, “She was a remarkable woman and I am so happy to share one of her favorite recipes.”

Lily Margules’ Tzimmes — Chicken with Prunes

Yield: 4 servings

Start to Finish: Under 2½ hours

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 (3½- to 4-pound) chicken, cut into 8 pieces (skin can be removed)

2 cups water

½ cup red wine (or broth)

2 Tbsp brown sugar

2 Tbsp honey

2 cups pitted prunes

Kosher salt and pepper

2 russet (or sweet) potatoes (about ¾ pound), peeled and cut into large chunks.

Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven and brown the chicken parts on all sides, over medium heat, about 15 minutes. Pour off fat and add 1 cup of water, wine (or broth), brown sugar, honey and prunes.

Season the dish with salt and pepper and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 1 hour, and then add 1 more cup of water and the potatoes, being sure to tuck the potatoes into the sauce.

Season to taste with salt and pepper. Continue cooking for 45 to 60 minutes or until the potatoes are fork tender. If the sauce is too concentrated, add some boiling water, heat through and serve.