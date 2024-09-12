Recipes for National Chicken Month

September is National Chicken Month! It’s the perfect time to explore some new recipes and, perhaps, test drive potential High Holy Day fare.

“My apricot jam chicken with lemon and dijon mustard is a wonderful blend of sweet, tart and savory flavors,” Beth Lee, author of “The Essential Jewish Baking Cookbook,” cooking teacher and OG food blogger at OMGYummy.com, told the Journal. “And it’s so easy to prepare for a simple weeknight meal or a special holiday dinner.”

Apricot Jam Chicken

1 cup apricot-pineapple preserves (or use apricot jam)

1/3 cup dijon mustard

2 tsp grated lemon rind

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1 lemon, sliced (2 if they are small)

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp kosher salt (optional – mustard may be enough salt)

½ tsp dried thyme

8 – 10 boneless, skinless chicken breasts halves or an equivalent amount of boneless thighs or use bone-in chicken

Cut boneless skinless breasts or thighs into appropriate individual serving size pieces and arrange in the baking dish.

Combine preserves, mustard, lemon rind, lemon juice, thyme, salt and pepper in a medium size bowl and whisk together. If you are baking the chicken right away, pour the sauce over the chicken in the baking dish. Then lay a lemon slice on each piece of chicken or evenly cover the whole baking dish with the slices.

Cook at 375°F for 30 minutes uncovered. Or 325°F convection for 40 minutes or 350°F convection for 30 minutes.

Notes: You can prepare the sauce mixture for the chicken ahead of time.

If you are not cooking the chicken immediately after preparing the sauce, you can refrigerate the sauce or you can pour it over the chicken and then refrigerate the whole baking dish until you are ready to cook. Be sure to let it sit out of the fridge for 15 – 30 minutes before you put it in the oven, if you can.

If you prepare this with bone-in chicken pieces instead, double the cooking time and add the lemon slices halfway through the cooking process. I love when the lemon slices get really toasty but if you prefer them less “burnt” add them halfway through the cooking.

Moroccan chicken is a popular dish in Jamie Schler’s home. A Jewish American writer, living in France, Schler’s blog is Life’s a Feast.

“My husband lived in Morocco for two years before we met; when our older son was 10, he decided to take him there to discover the country and the food,” Schler told the Journal. “Once my son tasted this dish in Morocco, he not only ordered it in every restaurant they dined in for the rest of the trip, but he demanded I make it once he was back home.”

“Once my son tasted this dish in Morocco, he not only ordered it in every restaurant they dined in for the rest of the trip, but he demanded I make it once he was back home.” – Jamie Schler

Chicken with Preserved Lemon and Olives

½ preserved lemon

1 chicken cut in pieces or 2 leg/thigh sections and 2 breasts

Olive oil

About 6 Tbsp flour, seasoned rather generously with salt and pepper

2 small or 1 medium yellow onion, trimmed, peeled, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled, chopped or minced

½ tsp saffron powder or turmeric

Finely grated zest of one lemon

½ cup (125 ml) water, more as needed

½ cup – 12 or so – large purple or green olives

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Cut the preserved lemon half into 2 or 4 wedges. Pat the chicken pieces clean and dry. Place the seasoned flour in a plate or soup bowl.

Place 2 or 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a large, heavy pot with a lid; heat over medium to medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, and a few drops of water spritzed onto the oil sizzle, dredge the chicken pieces in the seasoned flour, shake off the excess and brown in the oil; you may have to do this in two or three batches as you do not want to crowd the chicken. Turn the pieces to brown well on each side; this could take 6 to 8 minutes per piece. Add more oil to the pot if needed.

As the chicken pieces are browned, carefully lift them out of the pot and place on a plate.

When all of the chicken pieces are well browned and out of the pot, add the chopped onion and garlic to the pot. Cook, stirring, just until tender, scraping up the dark bits from the bottom of the pot.

Add the chicken pieces back to the pot and continue to cook for a few minutes, stirring, until the onion bits are beginning to brown around the edges. Add the saffron or turmeric powder and the lemon zest, tossing the chicken pieces until all are coated.

Add the wedges of preserved lemon and the water; drain the olives and add to the pot. Add salt and pepper and bring just to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover the pot and allow to simmer, checking and adding water as needed, for 30 to 45 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

When the chicken is cooked, add the lemon juice, warm through and serve.

Serve with potatoes, couscous, mixed grains or pilaf.

Pam Stein’s Cherry Rosé Wings are the perfect appetizer, tailgate or dinner fare.

“Coated in a glaze of cherries and rosé wine, these are not your ordinary wings,” Stein, In Pam’s Kitchen, told The Journal. “They are sweet and savory in just one bite.”

Cherry Rosé Wings

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, divided

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

¼ cup plus 3 Tbsp Rosé wine (a dry rosé), divided

½ cup dried cherries

¼ cup ketchup

2 Tbsp light brown sugar

1 ½ tsp kosher salt, divided

4 pounds chicken wings, patted dry

Preheat the oven to 450°F

Add 2 tablespoons of oil to a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 2 minutes. Add 3 tablespoons of wine, and stir, using a wooden spoon to loosen any browned bits from the bottom of the saucepan. Stir in cherries, ketchup, 1/4 cup wine, brown sugar and ¾ teaspoon of salt. Bring to a simmer, stirring often, until thickened, about 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and let cool slightly, about 10 minutes.

Transfer to a blender and process until smooth, about 15 seconds. Set aside.

In a large bowl, toss chicken wings with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and ¾ teaspoon salt.

Place a wire rack over a rimmed baking sheet and coat with cooking spray.

Place the wings on a rack and bake for 10-15 minutes. Brush wings evenly with sauce and continue to bake for an additional 4-5 minutes. Turn wings over and brush the other side with sauce. Bake for an additional 10 minutes. Remove from the oven.

Transfer to a serving platter. Serve warm with a side of celery sticks and ranch dressing.