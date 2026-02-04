Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 15 Poker Pros: A Dialogue on Israel, Antisemitism and the Game They Love

(EDITOR NOTE – This episode was filmed on 07/30/25)

Boaz Hepner had the BEST time speaking to a group of 13 incredible poker pros, including the most recent winner of the World Series of Poker! Watch these 13 pros as they laugh, love & discuss. The first half is all about the world of poker. The second half covers their thoughts on Israel and antisemitism.

If I told you this was a fun episode to watch, it would be an understatement.

Joining Boaz on the show:

Ronnie Bardah – Poker Pro, Survivor First Boot

Andy Bloch – Poker Pro, MIT Engineer, Harvard Lawyer

Albert Destrade – Dating Coach, Entrepeneur, Survivor Loser

Ari Engel – Nomadic Poker Pro

Amnon “Gutz” Filippi – Poker Pro

Jeff Gross – GG Million$ Host, JeffGrossPodcast

Mike “The Mouth” Matusow – Poker Pro

Eric “E-Wee” Mizrachi – Poker Pro

Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi – Hall of Fame Poker Pro

Robert ‘Whosbad” Mizrachi – Poker Pro

Daniel “Kid Poker” Negreanu – Hall of Fame Poker Pro

Robbie Strazynski – Cardplayer Lifestyle Founder

Melanie Weisner – Poker Pro, Coach

Editor Nathan Horowitz

Technical Director Seth Shapiro

Please watch the episode, and follow Chosen Links by Boaz directly on his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@boazhepner