Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 15 Poker Pros: A Dialogue on Israel, Antisemitism and the Game They Love

2nd row: Mike “The Mouth” Matusow, Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi, Andy Bloch, Eric “E-Wee” Mizrachi
3rd row: Ari Engel, Melanie Weisner, Albert Destrade, Robert “Whosbad” Mizrachi
Bottom row: Robbie Strazynski, Jeff Gross
(EDITOR NOTE – This episode was filmed on 07/30/25)
Boaz Hepner had the BEST time speaking to a group of 13 incredible poker pros, including the most recent winner of the World Series of Poker! Watch these 13 pros as they laugh, love & discuss. The first half is all about the world of poker. The second half covers their thoughts on Israel and antisemitism.
If I told you this was a fun episode to watch, it would be an understatement.
Joining Boaz on the show:
Ronnie Bardah – Poker Pro, Survivor First Boot
Andy Bloch – Poker Pro, MIT Engineer, Harvard Lawyer
Albert Destrade – Dating Coach, Entrepeneur, Survivor Loser
Ari Engel – Nomadic Poker Pro
Amnon “Gutz” Filippi – Poker Pro
Jeff Gross – GG Million$ Host, JeffGrossPodcast
Mike “The Mouth” Matusow – Poker Pro
Eric “E-Wee” Mizrachi – Poker Pro
Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi – Hall of Fame Poker Pro
Robert ‘Whosbad” Mizrachi – Poker Pro
Daniel “Kid Poker” Negreanu – Hall of Fame Poker Pro
Robbie Strazynski – Cardplayer Lifestyle Founder
Melanie Weisner – Poker Pro, Coach
Editor Nathan Horowitz
Technical Director Seth Shapiro
