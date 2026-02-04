fbpx

Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 15 Poker Pros: A Dialogue on Israel, Antisemitism and the Game They Love

Boaz Hepner speaks to a group of 13 incredible poker pros.
Picture of Boaz Hepner

Boaz Hepner

February 4, 2026
Top row: Boaz Hepner (host), Amnon “Gutz” Filippi, Daniel “Kid Poker” Negreanu, Ronnie Bardah
2nd row: Mike “The Mouth” Matusow, Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi, Andy Bloch, Eric “E-Wee” Mizrachi
3rd row: Ari Engel, Melanie Weisner, Albert Destrade, Robert “Whosbad” Mizrachi
Bottom row: Robbie Strazynski, Jeff Gross

(EDITOR NOTE – This episode was filmed on 07/30/25)
Boaz Hepner had the BEST time speaking to a group of 13 incredible poker pros, including the most recent winner of the World Series of Poker! Watch these 13 pros as they laugh, love & discuss. The first half is all about the world of poker. The second half covers their thoughts on Israel and antisemitism.

If I told you this was a fun episode to watch, it would be an understatement.

Joining Boaz on the show:
Ronnie Bardah – Poker Pro, Survivor First Boot
Andy Bloch – Poker Pro, MIT Engineer, Harvard Lawyer
Albert Destrade – Dating Coach, Entrepeneur, Survivor Loser
Ari Engel – Nomadic Poker Pro
Amnon “Gutz” Filippi – Poker Pro
Jeff Gross – GG Million$ Host, JeffGrossPodcast
Mike “The Mouth” Matusow – Poker Pro
Eric “E-Wee” Mizrachi – Poker Pro
Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi – Hall of Fame Poker Pro
Robert ‘Whosbad” Mizrachi – Poker Pro
Daniel “Kid Poker” Negreanu – Hall of Fame Poker Pro
Robbie Strazynski – Cardplayer Lifestyle Founder
Melanie Weisner – Poker Pro, Coach

Editor Nathan Horowitz 

Technical Director Seth Shapiro

Please watch the episode, and follow Chosen Links by Boaz directly on his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@boazhepner

