Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 14 The Abraham Accords: How it Started and What Lies Ahead

Boaz Hepner coordinated with Yaara Segal for over half a year to gather a multicultural group of experts on the Abraham Accords. Not everyone agreed throughout, but it was a polite, enjoyable and fruitful conversation about what was, what is, and what is likely to happen next.

Joining Boaz on the show:

Abdullah Antepli – Director, Polis Center for Politics, Duke University

Nir Boms – Co-Director, Regional Cooperation Program, Tel Aviv University

Soraya Deen – CEO, Muslim Women Speakers

Dan Feferman – Co-Chair, Sharaka. Mideast Affairs Expert

Zach Grashin – Writer-Director

Ahmed Khuzaie – Political Consultant

Chama Mechtaly – Founder & Policy Advisor

Alex Plitsas – Director, Counterterrorism Project, The Atlantic Council

Ahmed Quraishi – Journalist & Regional Affairs Specialist

Yaara Segal – Abraham Accords Expert & MENA Strategy Consultant

Marc Sievers – Director, AJC Abu Dhabi

Ksenia Svetlova – Executive Director, ROPES

Amjad Taha – Politcal Strategist in Middle East Affairs

Ethan Winterstein – ICC Geller Senior Fellow

Please like and subscribe to Chosen Links by Boaz on his YouTube Channel: