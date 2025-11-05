fbpx

Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 14 The Abraham Accords: How it Started and What Lies Ahead

Boaz Hepner coordinated with Yaara Segal for over half a year to gather a multicultural group of experts on the Abraham Accords.
Boaz Hepner

November 5, 2025
Chosen Links by Boaz episode on the Abraham Accords. Pictured left to right:
Top row: Boaz Hepner, Ethan Winterstein, Yaara Segal, Abdullah Antepli
2nd row: Chama Mechtaly, Soraya Deen, Alex Plitsas, Nir Boms
Next row: Dan Feferman, Marc Sievers, Ksenia Svetlova, Ahmed Khuzaie
Bottom row: Zach Zorba Grashin, Ahmed Quraishi, Amjad Taha

Boaz Hepner coordinated with Yaara Segal for over half a year to gather a multicultural group of experts on the Abraham Accords. Not everyone agreed throughout, but it was a polite, enjoyable and fruitful conversation about what was, what is, and what is likely to happen next.

Joining Boaz on the show:
Abdullah Antepli – Director, Polis Center for Politics, Duke University
Nir Boms – Co-Director, Regional Cooperation Program, Tel Aviv University
Soraya Deen – CEO, Muslim Women Speakers
Dan Feferman – Co-Chair, Sharaka. Mideast Affairs Expert
Zach Grashin – Writer-Director
Ahmed Khuzaie – Political Consultant
Chama Mechtaly – Founder & Policy Advisor
Alex Plitsas – Director, Counterterrorism Project, The Atlantic Council
Ahmed Quraishi – Journalist & Regional Affairs Specialist
Yaara Segal – Abraham Accords Expert & MENA Strategy Consultant
Marc Sievers – Director, AJC Abu Dhabi
Ksenia Svetlova – Executive Director, ROPES
Amjad Taha – Politcal Strategist in Middle East Affairs
Ethan Winterstein –  ICC Geller Senior Fellow

Please like and subscribe to Chosen Links by Boaz on his YouTube Channel:

