Yehuda Cohen, Father of Hostage Nimrod Cohen, Responds to Peace Proposal

When President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a new ceasefire and hostage-release plan on Sept. 29, The New York Times reported that hostage families called the deal a “historic turning point.” Yehuda Cohen, father of hostage Nimrod Cohen, did not share that description.

“Okay. First of all, I wouldn’t call it an historic event. I wouldn’t use too high of words as I see it,” Cohen told The Journal.

The proposal, unveiled after Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump, included the release of hostages within 72 hours of Israel’s acceptance and the creation of a “Board of Peace” — chaired by Trump — to oversee Gaza’s redevelopment. It is backed by France, Indonesia, Australia, Canada and other nations.

Asked if he felt different than in previous rounds of negotiations, Cohen said “Yes and no. Yes, it looks like it’s a real thing. No, from experience, from frustration of previous events, let’s say that it’s really happening, and had no choice but to agree. We assume that Hamas will have no choice and agree.”

Cohen said Trump had no choice but to pressure Netanyahu after European and Arab countries expressed support for Palestinian statehood.

“Since that proposal, and I say publicly supported, and by the way, I met Macron last Monday [Sept. 22] about that,” Cohen said. “Trump felt that at a certain point he’s a Netanyahu supporter. He likes Netanyahu to be head of state in Israel, giving Israel to him on a silver platter, turning it into like a sub-state or something. But he has his own interests. Western countries are collaborating with the modern Arab countries, which is great. That’s kind of a red line for Trump. So at that point he forced Netanyahu — literally forced Netanyahu — to take their deal.” He added, “That’s why from the outside, it’s like hugging Netanyahu the war hero and all those slogans. But Netanyahu didn’t have any choice but to take this proposal.”

Cohen said the proposal included important elements such as disarming Hamas and preventing annexation, but he remained cautious. “Of course it’s a good step forward,” Cohen said. “You can say on one hand, now we need to wait for Hamas, but on the other hand it was done with collaboration with the negotiators like Qatar, even Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia. So it looks like a done deal. We just need to see that it will go through. We were very close to other deals, which nothing happened there. Let’s celebrate after the clock will start ticking — the 72 hours,” Cohen said.

Cohen said that he will not “oppose any roads” to advocating for a Palestinian state. “From an Israeli interest, we got to finish this thing, this conflict between us and the Palestinians,” Cohen said. “The only way to end it is a Palestinian state in the Gaza strip and West Bank, East Jerusalem, et cetera. International recognized borders and so forth.”

He argued that the lack of negotiations had fueled extremists. “There was no negotiation, no talks about settlement with the Palestinians until now. So the extremists on the one side, terrorist organizations like Hamas and Jihad Islam went and got stronger. On our side, big demagogues like Netanyahu got stronger. The result is the seventh of October 2023. So if we want to live a peaceful life, more than that, if we want security, we’ve got to have an agreement with the Palestinians. Palestinians who will agree for a two state solution. One state is Jewish, the other state is Palestinian Arab, et cetera. This is the way to end it.”

He acknowledged that other hostage families do not agree with him. “Nobody will support me with that statement of publicly supporting the French and other European declarations of Palestinian state.”

Cohen also clarified what he thinks makes a patriot. “I’m a patriot, but what does that mean? … A patriot in a modern country like Israel and a country that has enemies like Israel. So first of all, regarding security, I served in the army. My wife served in the army. All my children served in the army. Actually my daughter, twin sister of Nimrod, is now serving in the army. So this is our contribution to security. I’m working in a private high tech company who brings in foreign money into the country because all our products are through export. I’m getting paid and I’m paying taxes on every cent I earn. So this is in a modern country how you contribute to the country.”

His wife, Viki Cohen, has also taken a public role in pressing Israel’s leadership. On Sept. 3, she addressed Netanyahu directly at a rally outside the prime minister’s residence. “Every day of foot-dragging they die a little more … the hostages cannot wait for your speeches, your explanations, your excuses,” she said. “If you actually cared, my child would be at home.”

As the two year anniversary approaches, the Cohen family has not lost sight of the irrational tendencies of Nimrod’s captors. “Hamas are terrorists, no doubt about it,” Yehuda Cohen said. “Currently they’re holding my son, they’re holding the life of my son and I have to do everything to get him released,” Cohen said.