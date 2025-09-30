Chessed Etrog Project Doubles Sales, Bringing Hope to Israeli Farmers After Oct. 7

The Chessed Etrog Project began two years ago, following the attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Many farmers in Israel were struggling, both due to a shortage of workers and difficulties distributing and selling their produce.

Rabbi Mickey Katzburg, who learned about this struggle, decided to help the farmers and launched the Chessed Etrog Project. It started with the belief that, with a little creativity, everyday actions could be fused with acts of kindness.

Katzburg, the founder of the World Center for Jewish Education, told The Journal in an interview after the launch that they had reached out to Jewish organizations in the U.S. and the U.K., inviting them to join in. “We wanted to offer added value,” he said.

Last year, 5,000 etrog were sold in the U.S., and this year the number has doubled to 10,000. “I know it’s an ambitious number, but we are hopeful we’ll be able to sell as many,” Tania Suares, the project manager, said. “We have seen a lot of support from Los Angeles, Florida, Texas and Minnesota this year, and we are excited to see that momentum growing.”

The response from the Jewish community has been incredibly heartening, she said. “We’ve seen engagement across the spectrum: Reform, Conservative and Orthodox communities alike are all eager to find meaningful ways to connect and give back.”

The etrog is a citron, a large, fragrant citrus fruit that is one of the Four Species used during the Jewish festival of Sukkot. It is considered a symbol of beauty and heart, representing a person’s inner devotion and integrity. During Sukkot, the etrog is held together with the lulav (palm branch), hadas (myrtle), and aravah (willow) in a ritual waving in all directions, symbolizing unity and gratitude for the harvest. Many people also display the etrog in their sukkah as part of holiday decorations and blessings.

This year, Milken Community School in Los Angeles partnered with the Chessed Etrog Project, purchasing etrog sets to use as a teaching tool and introduce students to the mitzvah of the lulav and etrog. “They wanted to take their involvement further and do something bigger with their community,” Suares said. “In addition to already supporting the Chessed Etrog mission of helping Gaza-border farmers, Milken has also adopted Nir Oz, a community deeply affected by Oct. 7, as part of their rebuilding efforts. They saw a beautiful opportunity to partner with us to sell etrog sets to their broader community, creating a meaningful way to combine both missions. It’s truly a win-win-win: families receive their beautiful etrog sets, Israeli farmers are supported, and the community of Nir Oz feels embraced in its path to recovery.”

Seeing the impact the project has made has given the team confidence to expand their mission. This year, they are also supporting Israel Employment Innovation (IEI), which helps reserve soldiers transition back into civilian life through meaningful employment. Many organizations care for reservists, but this focus is unique: finding steady work restores routine, confidence and dignity, creating a ripple effect that strengthens not only the soldier but also their family, community, and society. “We see employment as a cornerstone of resilience, and that’s why we are so committed to supporting IEI alongside our farmers.”

Thanks to the project and the participation of many synagogues, schools and organizations, farmers in Israel are now regaining their rhythm and feeling hopeful again. Sales are up, and spirits are stronger, but full recovery — both emotionally and economically — will still take time. “They are steadily returning to their pre-Oct. 7 routines, and many are finally able to welcome back their full workforce,” said Suares. “The growth in etrog sales has given them a powerful sense of support and optimism for the future, and they feel the embrace of the global Jewish community.”

Purchase Etrogs online at https://jewisheducation.net/4-minim/, or at The Los Angeles Lulav and Etrog Market, 9031 W. Pico Blvd., S. Wetherly Drive, one block east of Doheny