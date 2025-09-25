Never Too Late for a Bar or Bat Mitzvah

It was impossible to distinguish who was happier or prouder: The 10 elderly Los Angeles Jewish Health (LAJH) residents celebrating their bar and bat mitzvahs, or LAJH CEO and President Dale Surowitz. The men and women between the ages of 76 and 98 were glowing as Surowitz told them, “What you have accomplished is absolutely amazing. It demonstrates that age is only a number. You are an inspiration to all of us.”

At Jewish Health’s Grancell Village campus in Reseda, a capacity crowd of friends, relatives and staffers applauded their agreement in saluting the largest bar and bat mitzvah class in its 113-year history.

The residents studied with Rabbi Karen Bender, the chief mission officer, for a full year to prepare for the ceremony. Under her tutelage, they learned to read sacred texts, lead prayers and gain a deeper understanding regarding the significance of the day. “This was their first time being called to the Torah,” Rabbi Bender said. “At LAJH, not only do we cultivate physical health, we inspire residents to pursue dreams and lives filled with purpose and meaning.”

They chanted in Hebrew and reflected on their Jewish roots. In addition to reading Torah, the residents spoke about their Jewish journeys, about the meaning of their lives over the decades.

“I was born into a family that had very conservative Jewish ideas,” said Cherie Goodman, one of the participants. “Girls could not be bat mitzvahed. I am proud of who I am, and I am glad today I could enjoy that experience.”

Phyllis Gottlieb, another participant, spoke of her family. “My grandfather was a rabbi in Russia,” she said, “and my father was quite religious, too.

“Judaism always has been central to my upbringing and family identity.” When her children were bar and bat mitzvah, she thought, Why shouldn’t she do it, too? “They’re all proud of me,” Gottlieb said. “Being a bat mitzvah feels very special.”

For Robert Orgen, having a bar mitzvah required overcoming significant obstacles. “Judaism means the world to me,” he said. “Nobody had the time or patience to try to teach me Hebrew until I met with Rabbi Bender. I’ve wanted this more and more every day. It has fulfilled my dream.”

Once the residents had read from the Torah and completed their remarks, Ilana Springer, LAJH’s senior vice president of in-residence services, commended their extraordinary achievement. “Thank you for inspiring us, for showing us that there are goals and dreams we all can reach for in our own lives,” she said. “Mazel tov. We wish you luck in fulfilling your next dream!”