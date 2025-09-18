SNL’s Bowen Yang Has a Genocide Problem

You would think someone whose own family left China would be concerned about the genocide now taking place there.
So why is Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang falsely accusing Israel of genocide, while ignoring the confirmed genocide perpetrated against Muslim Uyghurs in China?
Yang is one of the 4,500 actors and directors who have signed a pledge to boycott any Israeli filmmakers or film festivals “that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”
At first glance, the pledge might seem purely hypothetical—since there isn’t any “genocide” or “apartheid” being practiced against the Palestinian people, there isn’t anybody for Yang and his comrades to boycott.
But the devil is in the details. The pledge Yang and company signed has an asterisk next to the word “implicated.” That directs the reader to a “Frequently Asked Questions” document which declares that there is already “ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza,” and claims that virtually everyone in the Israeli film industry is “complicit.”
How so? Well, since “Israel’s public and private broadcasters” reject the Gaza genocide charge, that means they are guilty of “whitewashing, denying, and justifying Israel’s war crimes,” the document asserts. Israel’s major film festivals are guilty, too, since they “partner with the Israeli government” (meaning they receive some government funding).
And “the vast majority of Israeli film production & distribution companies, sales agents, cinemas and other film institutions” are also guilty of “complicity,” because they “have never endorsed the full, internationally-recognized rights of the Palestinian people,” the document insists.
What makes Bowen Yang’s participation in this anti-Israel project ironic is that while he has joined the mob falsely accusing Israel of genocide, he has said nothing about the real genocide taking place in the oppressive country that his parents left.
Yang’s parents and his sister departed from their native China in 1986 when his father was admitted to university studies in Australia. That was during the long period that the Chinese government forbade its citizens from having more than one child.
Bowen was born in Australia in 1990. “I wouldn’t have been born if my parents had stayed in China,” he noted in an interview, alluding to the one-child restriction.
When Bowen’s father completed his graduate studies, the family moved—but not back to China. They went to Canada, then later the United States.
In 2021, Yang became the first SNL featured player to be nominated for an Emmy award for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. That same year, the U.S. government ruled that China’s totalitarian rulers are committing genocide against the country’s Muslim Uyghur minority.
The Communist Chinese regime is guilty of “the arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians, forced sterilization, torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained, forced labor, and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement,” the U.S. decided.
The China genocide determination has bipartisan support. It was made initially by outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Then, shortly afterwards, his successor, Antony Blinken, likewise concluded that the Chinese government “continues to carry out genocide” against the Uyghurs.
Given his own family background, you would think Bowen would be particularly interested in what is happening in China right now. He has said in interviews that he has visited China multiple times over the years—including just last month. He said he was interested in seeing the town where his father grew up, in China’s Inner Mongolia region.
That region happens to border Xinjiang Province, where most of the Uyghurs reside—and where hundreds of thousands of them are imprisoned in “re-education” camps. Yet in Yang’s many public appearances and interviews, the supposedly genocide-sensitive Yang has said nothing about China’s genocide against the Uyghurs.
In an interview a few years ago, SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels described Yang as “remarkably funny and consistent.”
Funny? Sure. But Yang’s embrace of the fake genocide charge against Israel, while ignoring the real genocide taking place in China, is the very opposite of consistency.
Dr. Medoff is director of The David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies and author of more than 20 books about Jewish history and the Holocaust. His latest is The Road to October 7: Hamas, the Holocaust, and the Eternal War Against the Jews.
SNL’s Bowen Yang Has a Genocide Problem
Rafael Medoff
You would think someone whose own family left China would be concerned about the genocide now taking place there.
So why is Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang falsely accusing Israel of genocide, while ignoring the confirmed genocide perpetrated against Muslim Uyghurs in China?
Yang is one of the 4,500 actors and directors who have signed a pledge to boycott any Israeli filmmakers or film festivals “that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”
At first glance, the pledge might seem purely hypothetical—since there isn’t any “genocide” or “apartheid” being practiced against the Palestinian people, there isn’t anybody for Yang and his comrades to boycott.
But the devil is in the details. The pledge Yang and company signed has an asterisk next to the word “implicated.” That directs the reader to a “Frequently Asked Questions” document which declares that there is already “ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza,” and claims that virtually everyone in the Israeli film industry is “complicit.”
How so? Well, since “Israel’s public and private broadcasters” reject the Gaza genocide charge, that means they are guilty of “whitewashing, denying, and justifying Israel’s war crimes,” the document asserts. Israel’s major film festivals are guilty, too, since they “partner with the Israeli government” (meaning they receive some government funding).
And “the vast majority of Israeli film production & distribution companies, sales agents, cinemas and other film institutions” are also guilty of “complicity,” because they “have never endorsed the full, internationally-recognized rights of the Palestinian people,” the document insists.
What makes Bowen Yang’s participation in this anti-Israel project ironic is that while he has joined the mob falsely accusing Israel of genocide, he has said nothing about the real genocide taking place in the oppressive country that his parents left.
Yang’s parents and his sister departed from their native China in 1986 when his father was admitted to university studies in Australia. That was during the long period that the Chinese government forbade its citizens from having more than one child.
Bowen was born in Australia in 1990. “I wouldn’t have been born if my parents had stayed in China,” he noted in an interview, alluding to the one-child restriction.
When Bowen’s father completed his graduate studies, the family moved—but not back to China. They went to Canada, then later the United States.
In 2021, Yang became the first SNL featured player to be nominated for an Emmy award for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. That same year, the U.S. government ruled that China’s totalitarian rulers are committing genocide against the country’s Muslim Uyghur minority.
The Communist Chinese regime is guilty of “the arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians, forced sterilization, torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained, forced labor, and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement,” the U.S. decided.
The China genocide determination has bipartisan support. It was made initially by outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Then, shortly afterwards, his successor, Antony Blinken, likewise concluded that the Chinese government “continues to carry out genocide” against the Uyghurs.
Given his own family background, you would think Bowen would be particularly interested in what is happening in China right now. He has said in interviews that he has visited China multiple times over the years—including just last month. He said he was interested in seeing the town where his father grew up, in China’s Inner Mongolia region.
That region happens to border Xinjiang Province, where most of the Uyghurs reside—and where hundreds of thousands of them are imprisoned in “re-education” camps. Yet in Yang’s many public appearances and interviews, the supposedly genocide-sensitive Yang has said nothing about China’s genocide against the Uyghurs.
In an interview a few years ago, SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels described Yang as “remarkably funny and consistent.”
Funny? Sure. But Yang’s embrace of the fake genocide charge against Israel, while ignoring the real genocide taking place in China, is the very opposite of consistency.
Dr. Medoff is director of The David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies and author of more than 20 books about Jewish history and the Holocaust. His latest is The Road to October 7: Hamas, the Holocaust, and the Eternal War Against the Jews.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Fallujah and Gaza City: Why Israel Cannot Stop Short of Victory
SNL’s Bowen Yang Has a Genocide Problem
The UN’s War on Israel — and on the Meaning of “Genocide”
Rosh Hashanah and the American Dream
A Moment in Time: “What Does it Take to Awaken Us?”
A Bisl Torah — Seasons of Change
Print Issue: Rosh Hashanah and the American Dream | September 19, 2025
We will begin again when we open our hearts to compassion, lovingkindness, appreciation and the good will of those who are standing right beside us — whether they be near or far, Jew or gentile, human or Divine.
Tashlich Is a Year-Round Practice at Beit T’Shuvah
At its core, the synagogue treats recovery itself as much of a spiritual practice as they do Torah.
Trisha Pérez Kennealy: Puerto Rican Jewish Heritage and Mofongo and Matzo Ball Soup
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 125
Versatile Muffins for a Sweet New Year
Hannah Sattler’s honey-glazed caramel apple muffins are the High Holy Day value-add you didn’t know you needed.
Apples and Honey and Chicken, Oh My!
Pam Stein’s honey glazed, air-fried chicken thighs with apples and onions is a flavorful and symbolic entree.
Challah with a Twist for the High Holidays
To mix up your regular holiday challah routine, here are two fun options to try.
Countless Blessings: A Rosh Hashanah Couscous
For me, the ultimate food for any celebration is couscous.
A Honey Cake to Remember
This delightfully spiced and fragrant honey cake is the perfect symbol of our wish for you, dear reader, to be blessed with a sweet New Year!
Table for Five: Rosh Hashanah
A Miraculous Birth
A Preview of Rosh Hashanah Sermons
At a time of divisiveness, worry and uncertainty in our community, what is a key message you’re planning to share with your congregation over these High Holy Days?
Rosner’s Domain | Was It a Good Year for Israel?
The bottom line is that no camp really thinks this was a good year socially.
The God I Found
Ten Secrets to Academic Success | Turn It Off! Managing Social Media, Middle East Minefields, and Political Difference
Fifth in a series
Aliyah Post-Oct. 7: A New Sense of Urgency
Many Jews abroad now see Israel as a “Plan B,” a backup option in case antisemitism worsens in their home countries.
But That’s OK!: The Spiritual Practice of Letting Life Be Easy
Nature also shows us this way of being and invites us to join her. The river flows. The mountain crumbles when it must. The flower lets its petals fall without fear. A glacier drifts without a map, yet exactly where it belongs.
The Sound of Our Stories: Reclaiming Jewish Narrative
This Rosh Hashanah, as the shofar calls us back to ourselves, we need to remember that we are more than our reactions to antisemitism.
Water Gate and a Curious Rosh Hashanah Custom
Whatever Tashlich’s true origin, perhaps it was inevitable that we mark Rosh Hashanah by assembling next to water.
For the New Year and After, 11 Reasons to Be Happy
To see the ordinary as extraordinary, to reach just past what feels like an ending — or even hopelessness — this, too, is reason for happiness.
Healing Our Collective Trauma in the New Year
We’re still living the trauma of that October morning — today — 700 days later. The pain, trauma and fear are still with us. They’re in the cells of our bodies. We remain tense and hypervigilant, scanning the environment for another sign of attack. Even here in America 7,600 miles away.
Rosh Hashanah, Rebirthed and Renewed
We need to rediscover the excitement and amazement of life by going back to the beginning, which is what Rosh Hashanah, on one very deep level, is about.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.