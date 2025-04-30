Why Hasbara Failed: We Fought the PR War, Not the Real One

“If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”
—Sun Tzu, “The Art of War”
That’s the quote. The one we should’ve etched into the walls of every Federation office, every campus Israel group, every well-funded “Hasbara” initiative. Instead, we plastered graphics, hashtags, and slogans onto social media like band-aids over an open wound, not realizing we never addressed the infection. The Hasbara movement — modern Israel advocacy as it’s been constructed in the West — has failed. It wasn’t loud enough, not because it lacked money, but because it fought the wrong war. It treated antisemitism like a branding issue. It treated Zionism like a marketing campaign. And it treated Jewish identity like an afterthought.
Worse still, it ignored the central battlefield altogether: context.
We trained students to recite talking points without ever giving them the historical, spiritual, or even geopolitical foundations to understand the story they were trying to tell. We taught them to defend a country they could barely locate on an emotional map — and worse, we taught them to ignore the Palestinian narrative entirely, as if ignoring someone else’s story makes yours stronger. The Hasbara class doesn’t know the Jewish people. And it certainly doesn’t see the enemy. Nor, to its peril, does it understand the weight and power of the Palestinian story — not in truth or falsehood, but in resonance. While our enemies teach history — distorted, yes, but deep, emotional, generational history — our advocates memorize tweets. While the world radicalizes against the Jewish State with ideological fervor, we teach 19-year-olds to repeat, “Israel has a right to exist.” How revolutionary. How original. How utterly meaningless in the face of those who believe your very existence is a colonial crime.
This is the tragedy: we trained kids to explain checkpoints without explaining Herzl. We taught them to debate apartheid without introducing them to Ahad Ha’am, Rabbi Kook, or the Book of Joshua. We armed them with casualty charts, not courage. With U.N. resolutions, not roots. With talking points, not Torah. Hasbara failed because it tried to outsource pride. Because it assumed the average young Jew could fight for Israel while remaining estranged from Hebrew, from Zion, from the soul of their people. Because it traded the moral complexity of the conflict for the false clarity of press releases.
We never taught them to understand the Palestinian grievance — not to justify it, but to comprehend its potency. And by doing so, we robbed them of the ability to explain why our return is not a negation of another people’s story, but the reclamation of our own.
Identity is not built in PR firms. It’s built in language, in memory, in rootedness. And so, this moment demands something entirely different: a revolution of Jewish education. A renaissance of context. A return to knowing who we are, not just what we’re defending. We don’t need more content creators to explain why Israel is right. We need Jewish children who know why they are Jewish. We don’t need another “crisis comms” playbook. We need people who speak Hebrew, dream in Zion, and learn how to walk into a room not begging for understanding but embodying truth.
We don’t need another “crisis comms” playbook. We need people who speak Hebrew, dream in Zion, and learn how to walk into a room not begging for understanding but embodying truth.
Hasbara is dead. Let it be. Now, let us rise, arm in arm with our prophets, warriors, poets, and ancestors who dreamed of home. Let us teach our children to fight not with slogans but with their souls. Let us build Jews who know themselves so deeply, so intimately, that no enemy’s propaganda can pierce the armor of their inheritance. Because only when we know ourselves—and yes, when we understand the story of the other — will we finally begin to win.
Adam Scott Bellos is CEO of the Israel Innovation Fund and author of “Never Again Is Not Enough: Why Hebraization Is the Only Way to Save the Diaspora.”
Why Hasbara Failed: We Fought the PR War, Not the Real One
Adam Bellos
“If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”
—Sun Tzu, “The Art of War”
That’s the quote. The one we should’ve etched into the walls of every Federation office, every campus Israel group, every well-funded “Hasbara” initiative. Instead, we plastered graphics, hashtags, and slogans onto social media like band-aids over an open wound, not realizing we never addressed the infection. The Hasbara movement — modern Israel advocacy as it’s been constructed in the West — has failed. It wasn’t loud enough, not because it lacked money, but because it fought the wrong war. It treated antisemitism like a branding issue. It treated Zionism like a marketing campaign. And it treated Jewish identity like an afterthought.
Worse still, it ignored the central battlefield altogether: context.
We trained students to recite talking points without ever giving them the historical, spiritual, or even geopolitical foundations to understand the story they were trying to tell. We taught them to defend a country they could barely locate on an emotional map — and worse, we taught them to ignore the Palestinian narrative entirely, as if ignoring someone else’s story makes yours stronger. The Hasbara class doesn’t know the Jewish people. And it certainly doesn’t see the enemy. Nor, to its peril, does it understand the weight and power of the Palestinian story — not in truth or falsehood, but in resonance. While our enemies teach history — distorted, yes, but deep, emotional, generational history — our advocates memorize tweets. While the world radicalizes against the Jewish State with ideological fervor, we teach 19-year-olds to repeat, “Israel has a right to exist.” How revolutionary. How original. How utterly meaningless in the face of those who believe your very existence is a colonial crime.
This is the tragedy: we trained kids to explain checkpoints without explaining Herzl. We taught them to debate apartheid without introducing them to Ahad Ha’am, Rabbi Kook, or the Book of Joshua. We armed them with casualty charts, not courage. With U.N. resolutions, not roots. With talking points, not Torah. Hasbara failed because it tried to outsource pride. Because it assumed the average young Jew could fight for Israel while remaining estranged from Hebrew, from Zion, from the soul of their people. Because it traded the moral complexity of the conflict for the false clarity of press releases.
We never taught them to understand the Palestinian grievance — not to justify it, but to comprehend its potency. And by doing so, we robbed them of the ability to explain why our return is not a negation of another people’s story, but the reclamation of our own.
Identity is not built in PR firms. It’s built in language, in memory, in rootedness. And so, this moment demands something entirely different: a revolution of Jewish education. A renaissance of context. A return to knowing who we are, not just what we’re defending. We don’t need more content creators to explain why Israel is right. We need Jewish children who know why they are Jewish. We don’t need another “crisis comms” playbook. We need people who speak Hebrew, dream in Zion, and learn how to walk into a room not begging for understanding but embodying truth.
Hasbara is dead. Let it be. Now, let us rise, arm in arm with our prophets, warriors, poets, and ancestors who dreamed of home. Let us teach our children to fight not with slogans but with their souls. Let us build Jews who know themselves so deeply, so intimately, that no enemy’s propaganda can pierce the armor of their inheritance. Because only when we know ourselves—and yes, when we understand the story of the other — will we finally begin to win.
Adam Scott Bellos is CEO of the Israel Innovation Fund and author of “Never Again Is Not Enough: Why Hebraization Is the Only Way to Save the Diaspora.”
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
When the Annual Blurs with the Daily
The Zionist Spirit Behind the Shabbat Tune Switch
Art or Ammunition? The Dangerous Weaponization of Culture in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Why Diaspora Jews Are Counting on Us
Why Hasbara Failed: We Fought the PR War, Not the Real One
As Israel Burns, a Lesson on the Unbearable Burden of Jew-Hatred
Culture
Powerful Jewish Stories — In Comic Book Form
A Rabbi and Therapist’s Take on ‘Adolescence’
Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik Releases Musical Tribute to Israeli Hostage
Sarah Nathan: NOOISH, Matzah Ball Soup and Latkes
Hope, High Seas, and Heartfelt Moments: Niver’s April News
Campus Watch April 30, 2025
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
Death in the Valley: Two Israelis Were Murdered on Saturday in San Fernando Valley
The LAPD is investigating the homicides in what appear to be unrelated incidents. Three suspects have been arrested.
Amen. Selah.
The transition from grief to joy can feel jarring. But the deliberate sequencing offers a compelling life lesson rooted in Jewish tradition: we reflect before we rejoice, giving deeper meaning and importance to both.
What Can We Say When Silence Is the Only True Response?
What we have seen, all of us, the stories we have heard and the anguish we have only barely imagined, defies words. If we were to be faithful we would be silent.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Sarah Nathan: NOOISH, Matzah Ball Soup and Latkes
How to Build Your Brand & Your Dating Profile ft. Aliza Licht
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.