Hope, High Seas, and Heartfelt Moments: Niver’s April News

April News 2025 Niver’s Newsletter 184

April Adventures: Gratitude, Growth, and New Horizons

April has been a month filled with gratitude, celebration, and big dreams for the future. After 19 months, my memoir BRAVE-ish became the #5 Most Wished For and reached #10 in its travel category—a milestone that fills me with immense gratitude and amazement. I’m especially thankful for time spent with family, celebrating my mom’s birthday skiing in Park City, and gathering for Passover, the Jewish holiday about freedom from narrow places, a powerful reminder to always hold onto hope—for ourselves, for each other, and for the safe return of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza.

Professionally, April brought the chance to dream even bigger at SeaTrade Cruise Global in Miami Beach, soaking up sunshine and strategy with cruise lines, destinations, and travel innovators from around the world. From brainstorming bucket-list adventures to exploring what’s next for new ships, ports, and itineraries, the energy was electric—from meetings by day to mingling by night at the SLS, Gale, and The Betsy.

One highlight was sailing on MSC’s newest ship, packed with incredible entertainment and an unforgettable stop at their private island—I brought my college friend Heather with me and she loved her very first cruise! I wrapped up the month celebrating travel dreams in motion at the newly renovated Sonesta Los Angeles Airport Hotel, the perfect spot close to LAX to toast new beginnings.

Here’s to freedom, family, and the future—on land and at sea.

MSC World America: Let’s Holiday on the media preview cruise April 9-12, 2025

Celebrating my mom’s birthday at Sammy’s Bistro in Park City. From spring skiing to the warmest welcome at dinner — complete with birthday singing and the most unforgettable carrot cake — we felt the love. So grateful for these moments, this family, and the chance to celebrate together.

Skiing Park City April 2025 with my family!

Where to stay and play at LAX? Sonesta Los Angeles Airport Hotel

ANTARCTICA with Quark Expeditions: now over 60 videos

Media in Minutes: “Chasing Adventure: Travel Journalist Lisa Niver’s Global Odyssey” Thank you to Angela Tuell and Communications Redefined for this amazing interview!

Authority Magazine: Travel Journalist Lisa Niver: Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life

Woman’s World: Best Travel Deals at Costco. Thank you Anna Traver for including me in your Woman’s World article, “How to Book Your Next Vacation Through Costco—The Best Travel Deals and Perks Explained.

